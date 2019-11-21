Loblaw launches online marketplace, making more curated brands, products, convenience and loyalty points available to Canadians

Loblaw will expand online categories for Baby, Toy, Home, Kitchen and Pet with new, curated vendors available through its widely accessible PC Express™ service

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L, "Loblaw") began extending the assortment and convenience of PC Express with an online marketplace, adding brands and products that Loblaw has not historically stocked. This will include additional items for baby, toy, home, kitchen and pet categories across several of its stores, including Real Canadian Superstore®, Atlantic Superstore® and Loblaws®.

"Millions of Canadians visit our stores and online shops weekly, looking for inspiration and convenient access to food, home and health products. Through this expanded PC Express offering, we will provide them with a curated, edited assortment of products that complement their current shop, from some exciting new vendors," said Garry Senecal, Chief Customer Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "This is another example of how we can offer even more to customers, simplifying their searching and shopping experience for many of their everyday needs."

The national online assortment will reach beyond the current in-store selection with brands like Umbra and Lennox Furniture Inc. and will be the largest range of products available to Loblaw customers to date. In addition to earning PC Optimum points, products will be delivered direct to home, or available for in-store pickup. At launch, new third-party companies will be introduced in five expanded categories and new products will continue to roll out.

"A curated marketplace is based on the idea that, as they shop with us, Canadians will welcome the chance to buy complementary products from complementary brands. For example, as new parents prepare for a baby with diapers and formula, they would probably find it very convenient to be able to order blankets, wash cloths or even a crib through us," said Hesham Fahmy,Vice President, Loblaw Digital. "The intent of this service is to better support the needs of Canadian families, with easy ordering through the PC Express service and returns through many of our stores."

Earlier this year, Loblaw acquired a Las Vegas tech company, PFTech, to ensure a seamless integration of the online marketplace within the PC Express platform. PFTech is a leading marketplace platform developer with over a decade of experience. This technology will ensure a positive customer experience across the Loblaw digital footprint.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ approximately 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the companies' stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® financial services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and three of Canada's top consumer brands in Life Brand®, no name® and President's Choice®.

