Loblaw Introduces National Program to Save Customers Money While Reducing Store-Generated Food Waste

Flashfood app allows Loblaw customers to purchase food nearing expiration at reduced prices

BRAMPTON, ON, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L, "Loblaw") is furthering its commitment to reduce store-generated food waste by partnering with Flashfood to make their app available to Canadians across the country. With the Flashfood app, customers can purchase food items nearing expiration at a reduced price of up to 50 per cent off at select Loblaw grocery stores.

Currently available at 139 Maxi® and Provigo® stores in Quebec, Loblaw is rolling out the program to more stores and more provinces. Starting today, the program is available at all Real Canadian Superstore locations in Ontario. By the end of the summer, Loblaw will introduce the app to customers at more than 250 stores, including Real Canadian Superstore® locations in Western Canada, Loblaws® and Zehrs® stores in Ontario, and all Atlantic Superstore® locations. Please check individual store Facebook pages for specific program launch dates.

"As a food retailer, we are in the business of providing food - not wasting it," says Gord Chem, Senior Vice President, Real Canadian Superstore Operations, Loblaw Companies Limited. "Our goal is to provide our customers with easy access to quality fresh food and grocery items at low prices. The Flashfood program allows us to provide our customers with a convenient and environmentally sustainable way to purchase food."

Through the Flashfood app, customers have access to a variety of food, including meat, produce, bakery items, dairy products and non-perishable food items. Customers simply go to the app, select a store, choose the items they wish to purchase and pay for them directly on the app. They then go in-store, pick up their items in the designated Flashfood zone and confirm their order with customer service.

"Reducing food waste is not only important to us as a retailer, but to our customers as well," says Sharla Paraskevopoulos, Senior Vice President, Store Operations for Loblaws®, Zehrs® and Atlantic Superstore®. "We know that we need to continue finding new ways to innovate, the Flashfood app is just one example of how we are pushing ourselves to further reduce the environmental impact of our store operations."

"As a Canadian company, we're incredibly proud to partner with Loblaw. Food waste is a massive environmental issue and together we believe we can have a tremendous impact," says Josh Domingues, Founder & CEO, Flashfood.

In 2018, Loblaw made a commitment to reduce store-generated food waste by 50 per cent in corporate retail operations by 2025. In addition to partnering with Flashfood to reduce food waste, the company has improved procurement and operating procedures and shortened its supply chain to keep food fresher, longer. Last year, Loblaw stores also donated more than 8.5 million pounds of food to food banks and food recovery agencies to help feed hungry Canadians and reduce food waste.

