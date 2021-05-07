TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") (TSX: L) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 6, 2021. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Paviter S. Binning 294,562,583 99.80% 601,116 0.20% Scott B. Bonham 294,951,586 99.93% 212,306 0.07% Warren Bryant 294,052,855 99.62% 1,111,049 0.38% Christie J.B. Clark 291,774,216 98.85% 3,389,688 1.15% Daniel Debow 294,878,150 99.90% 285,754 0.10% William A. Downe 290,976,368 98.58% 4,187,536 1.42% Janice Fukakusa 294,953,772 99.93% 210,132 0.07% M. Marianne Harris 294,961,658 99.93% 202,246 0.07% Claudia Kotchka 294,118,901 99.65% 1,042,671 0.35% Beth Pritchard 294,108,039 99.64% 1,053,533 0.36% Sarah Raiss 294,132,226 99.65% 1,029,346 0.35% Galen G. Weston 285,076,743 96.58% 10,084,829 3.42%

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

For further information: Investor Inquiries, contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, Loblaw Companies Limited, 905-861-2243, [email protected]; Media Inquiries, contact: Kevin Groh, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communication, Loblaw Companies Limited, 905-861-2437, [email protected]

