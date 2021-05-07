Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

Loblaw Companies Limited

May 07, 2021, 12:28 ET

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") (TSX: L) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 6, 2021. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Paviter S. Binning

294,562,583

99.80%

601,116

0.20%

Scott B. Bonham

294,951,586

99.93%

212,306

0.07%

Warren Bryant

294,052,855

99.62%

1,111,049

0.38%

Christie J.B. Clark

291,774,216

98.85%

3,389,688

1.15%

Daniel Debow

294,878,150

99.90%

285,754

0.10%

William A. Downe

290,976,368

98.58%

4,187,536

1.42%

Janice Fukakusa

294,953,772

99.93%

210,132

0.07%

M. Marianne Harris

294,961,658

99.93%

202,246

0.07%

Claudia Kotchka

294,118,901

99.65%

1,042,671

0.35%

Beth Pritchard

294,108,039

99.64%

1,053,533

0.36%

Sarah Raiss

294,132,226

99.65%

1,029,346

0.35%

Galen G. Weston

285,076,743

96.58%

10,084,829

3.42%

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: Investor Inquiries, contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, Loblaw Companies Limited, 905-861-2243, [email protected]; Media Inquiries, contact: Kevin Groh, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communication, Loblaw Companies Limited, 905-861-2437, [email protected]

Related Links

www.loblaw.ca

Organization Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, the nation’s largest retailer, and the majority unitholder of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise,...