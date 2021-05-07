Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors Français
May 07, 2021, 12:28 ET
TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw") (TSX: L) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 6, 2021. The results of the vote are set out below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Paviter S. Binning
|
294,562,583
|
99.80%
|
601,116
|
0.20%
|
Scott B. Bonham
|
294,951,586
|
99.93%
|
212,306
|
0.07%
|
Warren Bryant
|
294,052,855
|
99.62%
|
1,111,049
|
0.38%
|
Christie J.B. Clark
|
291,774,216
|
98.85%
|
3,389,688
|
1.15%
|
Daniel Debow
|
294,878,150
|
99.90%
|
285,754
|
0.10%
|
William A. Downe
|
290,976,368
|
98.58%
|
4,187,536
|
1.42%
|
Janice Fukakusa
|
294,953,772
|
99.93%
|
210,132
|
0.07%
|
M. Marianne Harris
|
294,961,658
|
99.93%
|
202,246
|
0.07%
|
Claudia Kotchka
|
294,118,901
|
99.65%
|
1,042,671
|
0.35%
|
Beth Pritchard
|
294,108,039
|
99.64%
|
1,053,533
|
0.36%
|
Sarah Raiss
|
294,132,226
|
99.65%
|
1,029,346
|
0.35%
|
Galen G. Weston
|
285,076,743
|
96.58%
|
10,084,829
|
3.42%
About Loblaw Companies Limited
Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.
For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
For further information: Investor Inquiries, contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, Loblaw Companies Limited, 905-861-2243, [email protected]; Media Inquiries, contact: Kevin Groh, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communication, Loblaw Companies Limited, 905-861-2437, [email protected]
