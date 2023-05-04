Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election of Directors Français

BRAMPTON, ON, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) today announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 24, 2023, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held in a virtual meeting format, on May 4, 2023. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Scott B. Bonham

268,387,201

99.78 %

602,964

0.22 %

Shelley G. Broader

268,584,485

99.85 %

405,680

0.15 %

Christie J.B. Clark

266,167,086

98.95 %

2,823,079

1.05 %

Daniel Debow

267,650,587

99.50 %

1,339,578

0.50 %

William A. Downe

256,634,704

95.41 %

12,355,461

4.59 %

Janice Fukakusa

266,681,860

99.14 %

2,308,305

0.86 %

M. Marianne Harris

267,111,770

99.30 %

1,878,395

0.70 %

Kevin Holt

268,757,164

99.91 %

233,001

0.09 %

Claudia Kotchka

267,709,013

99.52 %

1,278,396

0.48 %

Sarah Raiss

267,715,802

99.53 %

1,271,957

0.47 %

Galen G. Weston

261,275,271

97.13 %

7,712,388

2.87 %

Cornell Wright

266,929,632

99.24 %

2,057,677

0.76 %
About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 221,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, (905) 861-2243, [email protected]

