Living spaces for young men in difficulty - Official opening of Le Tournant's Agir en amont project

MONTRÉAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, speaking on behalf of Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services, and Robert Beaudry, City of Montréal Executive Committee member responsible for urban planning, OCPM and homelessness, were at the official opening today of the Agir en amont project developed by the organization Hébergement jeunesse Le Tournant, which provides living spaces for young men between the ages of 17 years 10 months and 25 from Montréal's youth centres.

The project consisted of renovating two three-storey buildings located at 1750 Atateken Street and setting up 28 living units, specifically 24 studios and four rooms, while preserving the heritage nature of the facades. The spaces include a communal kitchen, a dining room, a living room and service offices conducive to community living. The work began in December 2022 and ended this summer.

These shelters have been designed to provide a warm, safe and friendly environment over the long term for hundreds of young people, thereby making a significant difference in their lives and preventing them from becoming homeless. In addition to these benefits, the program will enable young men to improve and maintain their living conditions and their physical and psychological health, support their personal and professional development, and create ties with the community to break their social isolation.

The project represents a total investment of nearly $12.7 million, of which more than $10.3 million from the Government of Canada through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) contributed nearly $1.2 million. Non-recurring additional funding of $309,000 was provided by the Ministère des Services sociaux to cover the social workers' salaries. The City of Montréal contributed $581,933 from the social stream of the By-law to Improve the Supply of Social, Affordable and Family Housing to complete the financial package for the project.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to creating more housing by working jointly with provincial and municipal governments as well as with non-profit partners that are doing excellent work in their community. As a result of this announcement, 28 young men will soon have a decent, safe and affordable home."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As the name of the program says, action is needed early on to prepare these young men for this crucial stage of their lives. Providing them with a stable place to live greatly reduces the risk of their experiencing a period of homelessness in the coming years. This project bears witness to the real efforts being made to better support the most vulnerable young people, and I'm very proud of the project as I'm convinced it will make a tangible and direct contribution to the development of many vulnerable youth and the entire community."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"Everyone deserves a safe and stable place where they can feel at home, but for young adults, this reality is often out of reach. The 28 new units will provide them with a place to live and the support these young people need to build a better future. Thank you to Auberge du cœur Le Tournant for spearheading this project, and hats off to the essential work they've been doing in our community for fifty years."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

"By providing support for the Le Tournant project, we're giving young people in the metropolitan area a home where they can start their adult lives on the right foot. These new homes will offer them the stability and support they need to develop the tools they need to become more self-sufficient and flourish. It's a project that testifies to the determination of every player in the community to find solutions to the housing shortage we all want to fill, particularly for vulnerable clienteles. Bravo to the community behind this project, and thanks to our partners for their commitment to making it possible."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"All the young people of the metropolitan area who find a safe roof over their heads and caring support thanks to the Agir en amont project, a future reinvented, a potential revealed. Thank you to Le Tournant for its essential work. This project embodies our commitment to offering these men not just a place to live, but a real springboard to autonomy and dignity. Together, we are transforming lives and strengthening our social fabric."

Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action

"Every young person at risk of homelessness who avoids ending up on the street is a victory for us. The Agir en amont project is a tremendous success that we can all be proud of. The City of Montréal is proud to contribute to this project with an investment of over $500,000 from the Social Funds of the By-law for a Diverse Metropolis (20/20/20). I would like to thank and congratulate Le Tournant for its major role in the prevention of homelessness. As a result of its shelter and support, vulnerable youth can become more independent and find their place in society. We also thank the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and all our funding partners for their critically important collaboration. Together, we are creating a more caring, fair and sustainable environment and are addressing the urgent needs of our community in a targeted manner."

Robert Beaudry, City of Montréal Executive Committee member responsible for urban planning, OCPM and homelessness

"The partners who came together to create the Agir en amont project wanted to offer young people more than just a place to live. We wanted to create a true living space that includes resources, community support and help achieving independence as soon as they leave the youth centres. Driven by this desire to support them, and backed by over 50 years of expertise in the community, Auberge du cœur Le Tournant was able to bring this essential youth homelessness prevention initiative to fruition."

Maxime Fréchette, SW, Chair of the Board of Directors of Auberge du cœur Le Tournant

Highlights:

Occupancy of transitional housing varies from a few months to a few years. It includes community support through social workers who assist youth in several aspects of their lives.

Emergency food and clothing are provided. Social workers provide continuity even after the youth have left. Networking activities within the community are also planned.

Agir en amont will become the third site for people in vulnerable situations and at risk of homelessness managed by Le Tournant, which has been providing emergency shelter spaces for 50 years and has 51 spaces for young people in vulnerable situations and at risk of becoming homeless.

Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC). The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Marie Barrette, Special Advisor, Office of the Minister Responsible for Social Services, 418-930-1947; Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]