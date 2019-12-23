Lively and colourful alleyways reflecting Montréal's character: Cécile Gariépy produces a special gift for passengers

Painted by well-known Montréal illustrator Cécile Gariépy, who has already created other eye-catching urban murals in the city in collaboration with Montréal art collective Le Cartel, this fresco will enhance the passenger experience. And it's no coincidence that the artwork evokes the city's alleyways: they are emblematic of Montréal's history, culture and art. Both in summer and winter, these spaces are very popular places for residents and tourists alike.

The project came to life through the YULArt program, launched earlier this year to promote the work of local artists. Le Montréaler exhibition, presented in the domestic zone tunnel leading to Gates 17 to 34, is also part of this initiative.

"We are proud to be showcasing the artworks of local artists and to demonstrate a 'MONTRÉALitude' to all travellers through this impressive mural. Thanks to local talent, we are paying tribute to our city," said Renée Lebel, Director of Customer Experience, Aéroports de Montréal.

