RBC Amphitheatre will be reimagined as a year-round live music venue, delivering world-class fan experiences and a significant economic boost to the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Live Nation Canada and RBC announced a multi-year partnership to reimagine the beloved amphitheatre at Toronto's waterfront. The venue will be renamed RBC Amphitheatre effective immediately and will transform into an expanded year-round venue by 2030.

"As a champion of the music industry across Canada, RBC is an incredible partner for us," said Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer, Live Nation Entertainment. "The redevelopment of RBC Amphitheatre, formerly Budweiser Stage, strengthens Toronto's position as a global entertainment hub and a must-play city for artists who are touring. With these changes, RBC Amphitheatre will become a world-class venue with unmatched acoustics, fan-friendly design and elevated hospitality experiences."

Live music is a strong engine of growth for the Canadian economy, generating almost $11 billion in GDP, supporting over 100,000 jobs and attracting 20 million visitors to shows each year1. Following its transformation into a year-round venue with enhanced indoor and outdoor capabilities, RBC Amphitheatre is set to significantly increase its show count, hosting more than 1.5 million fans annually.

"Canada exports incredible musical talent to the world and that starts with the artists and fans who make our live music scene thrive," said Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC. "With this partnership, RBC Amphitheatre will attract even more top performers to this beloved venue and bring fans exceptional new music and entertainment experiences. We're also proud to invest in a live music destination that will create hundreds of new jobs, draw in thousands more visitors and help boost local businesses across the region."

Inspired by fan feedback, the reimagined venue will offer an enhanced live music experience while preserving the elements that make it an iconic part of Toronto's cultural landscape. A new pedestrian bridge will improve access and ease crowd flow, while upgraded amenities include an increased number of places to purchase food and beverage onsite, upgraded hospitality areas and a new lookout deck with elevator access to the lawn. Fan-favourite features, like the open-lawn seating and stunning city skyline views, will remain central to the venue's identity.

Through its RBCxMusic platform, RBC Amphitheatre extends the bank's long-standing support of music--from emerging artists to homegrown stars to global icons. Attendees will also be able to enjoy RBC fan activation spaces, including opportunities for ticket upgrades and giveaways.

In addition to RBC's unique Concert Cash® offer, RBC and Live Nation also announced that in 2026, Avion Rewards members will be able to use their Avion points to pay for tickets to any Live Nation Canada show on Ticketmaster.ca or the Ticketmaster Canada App. Look out for more details in the months ahead.

Live Nation Canada is looking forward to its ongoing partnership with Labatt as they will continue to be the exclusive supplier of beer and canned cocktails at RBC Amphitheatre, as well as at all Live Nation venues and festivals across Canada.

FACT SHEET

Revitalized RBC Amphitheatre designed for fans and community

Expanded indoor and outdoor capabilities will allow the venue to significantly increase its show count, hosting more than 1.5 million fans annually.

In addition to becoming a full-year venue, the renovated RBC Amphitheatre will include expanded summer capacity with both seated areas and an open-air lawn section (May to October), and approximately 9,000 seats in the winter.

RBC Amphitheatre is expected to close for renovations in fall 2027 and reopen in summer 2029 as an outdoor venue, with full-year capabilities complete by summer 2030. Further information on a temporary solution to host shows during the closure will be shared once confirmed.

Building signage of the previous venue name will remain visible as the venue turns over in the months leading up to the 2026 season.

Live Nation engaged experts and local designers to ensure the renovated space incorporates sustainable practices and meets the Toronto Green Standard from the City of Toronto. Green Nation, a comprehensive sustainability initiative launched by Live Nation to provide guidance on best practices for live events, has also been engaged.

The new design builds on the location beside the water and integrates seamlessly into the public spaces surrounding the venue.

Improved experience for music fans and RBC clients, and giveaways

Inspired by fan feedback, the reimagined venue will offer an enhanced live music experience while preserving the elements that make it a beloved part of Toronto's cultural landscape. A new pedestrian bridge will improve access and ease crowd flow, while upgraded amenities include an increased number of places to purchase food and beverage onsite, upgraded hospitality areas, and a new lookout deck with elevator access to the lawn. Fan-favourite features, like the open-lawn seating and stunning city skyline views, will remain central to the venue's identity.

At RBC Amphitheatre, attendees will be able to enjoy RBC fan activation spaces, including opportunities for ticket upgrades, giveaways and more. RBC clients will also have access to a dedicated entry.

RBC is giving five winners a pair of tickets to experience the first 100 shows at RBC Amphitheatre. To enter and for more information, visit @RBC on Instagram.

RBC clients can continue to enjoy RBCxMusic Tickets and earn Concert Cash.® The only offer of its kind in Canada, for every ticket purchased through RBCxMusic, clients receive $10 in Concert Cash® to use towards their next show (available for 50+ concert venues across Canada, terms apply). For more information, visit rbc.com/music.

RBC has a long-standing commitment to arts and music to build strong communities

RBC has been a partner of Live Nation Canada since 2017.

Through RBCxMusic, RBC has given away over $3 million in tickets for music fans to attend live concerts and festivals.

Since 2004, RBC and the RBC Foundation have provided over $140 million to music and arts organizations across Canada, supporting over 50,000 creatives.

RBC has been directly supporting emerging artists in Canada for over 20 years, including committing $2.2 million to support over 300 emerging musical artists through RBCxMusic First Up and $2 million to support over 60 artists through the RBC Emerging Musician's Program with Canada's Walk of Fame.

Live music drives strong economic impact

The transformation of RBC Amphitheatre, funded through private sector investment, will directly support municipal and provincial economic development by creating hundreds of new jobs, drawing in thousands more visitors and helping to boost local businesses across the region.

The additional shows and visitor attendance are expected to benefit local small and medium-sized businesses including restaurants, bars, hotels, shops and more.

Canada's live music industry generates almost $11 billion in GDP, supports more than 100,000 jobs and drives 20 million visitors to live music shows each year (Canadian Live Music Association Economic Impact Assessment, Hear and Now).

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet .

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

