Little Canada Announces New Home at 10 Dundas East

"During a time when others are putting up walls, Little Canada gives people the chance to become part of a beautiful little country without conflict," says founder and president, Jean-Louis Brenninkmeijer, who immigrated to Canada with his family in 1999. "Little Canada is a friendly and welcoming place, much like the Canada I've come to know and love. We see Yonge and Dundas as the perfect home for Little Canada - accessible to everyone, and at the intersection of Toronto's many wonderfully diverse communities."

"We are thrilled that we can now call this iconic Toronto location home," said John Phillipson, VP General Manager of Little Canada. "With over 10 million visitors passing through the doors of 10 Dundas East every year, Little Canada's new home will be in close proximity to the TTC, rail and highway systems, the PATH and The Eaton's Centre, Yonge-Dundas Square and City Hall, highly accessible to residents and tourists alike."

"10 Dundas is an integral part of Yonge-Dundas Square, one of Canada's most recognizable cultural epicenters and a destination for millions of visitors annually. Little Canada will deliver an imaginative, world-class experience that is sure to contribute to the vibrancy of 10 Dundas and further enhance the profile of Yonge-Dundas Square and the City of Toronto," said Angelo Di Palma, Principal, Portfolio Management for BentallGreenOak.

"Little Canada will be a tremendous addition to Yonge and Dundas, enhancing the area's entertainment, tourism and economic value," says Mark Garner, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the Downtown Yonge BIA. "This unique, world-class attraction will be a magnet for visitors, residents and students, and we are delighted to welcome them to our neighbourhood."

To celebrate the new location, Little Canada will be hosting a "Welcome Little Canadians" event in the lobby of 10 Dundas East on Friday, October 4th. Starting at 11am, people of all sizes are invited to come learn more about Little Canada and experience the magic of the 'Littlization Station', where they can get scanned, shrunk and become among the first citizens of Little Canada.

"For launch, we'll be opening with our first destinations, which include; Little Niagara, Little Toronto and Petit Quebec, with a new destination opening every year or two after, until the journey reaches from coast-to-coast-to-coast," says VP Build, Dave MacLean. "You need to see it to believe it!"

About Little Canada

Explore the natural beauty and cultural diversity of Canada in a whole new way. Little Canada takes you on a journey of discovery through Canada from the moment you pass through Little Canada customs. An immersive and interactive attraction showcasing Canada's captivating vistas, landmarks and cityscapes in miniature scale, Little Canada aims to evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity about Canada. From Little Toronto to Little Golden Horseshoe, from Little Niagara to Petit Quebec, a fascinating miniature destination lies around every corner – it's an experience for all ages. To learn more about Little Canada and how you can become part of something small, visit www.little-canada.ca. #beapartofsomethingsmall

To access our Press Kit, click here.

SOURCE Little Canada

For further information: or media inquiries, contact Kira Thomson @ bignews@little-canada.ca or 647-234-9930.

Related Links

https://www.little-canada.ca/

