Little Canada offers brands giant impact through Mini Media

Little Canada Launches Mini Media initiative, with Subway Canada as first client

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Brands can now have a giant impact thanks to Little Canada. The miniature world that showcases Canada's coast-to-coast-to-coast wonders in intricate detail is excited to announce the launch of Mini Media, a new opportunity where brands can do a little nation-wide advertising – and have a giant impact.

Little Canada Subway Billboard (CNW Group/Little Canada) Little Canada Mini Media Kit (CNW Group/Little Canada)

Little Canada features some of the most iconic Canadian landmarks and locations in miniature format, and spans 45,000 sq. ft. It's a place where the CN Tower stands 12 ft tall, the Bay of Fundy simulates the highest tides in the world with its 400L basin, and over 40,000 little figures call this miniature version of Canada home. More than 120,000 visitors per year discover the wonders of Little Canada.

"We've known since inception that Little Canada could be a great platform for brands. Our miniature environment captivates audiences of all ages, who marvel at the feat of miniaturization of familiar locations, and revel in discovering iconic landmarks", says Brad Ford, President and CEO, Little Canada. "We're hoping brands will take the opportunity to be featured in our unique environment to engage with audiences in a new, fun way."

Brands get Littlized for giant impact

Little Canada's Mini Media provides brands the opportunity to be featured in miniature format across high-traffic areas of the "country," while helping cement them as part of Canadian culture.

To promote the idea, mini media kits were sent out to brands so they could learn more about the opportunities. They included a mini press release, mini postcards, a mini sample billboard placement, and a magnifying glass to help view it all!

First to take advantage of the opportunity is Subway Canada, which has launched footlong billboards… that are actually a foot long. To help celebrate Mini Media and Subway's new little OOH campaign, the brand held a little sampling event at Little Canada featuring Subway Footlong sandwiches and sidekicks and handed out mini coupons for a discount on footlongs.

"Bringing our iconic Footlongs into the miniature world of Little Canada presented an exciting and playful challenge. We saw it as the perfect opportunity to contrast our famously big sandwiches in a uniquely tiny setting, adding a fresh, fun twist to our advertising," says Anabella Mandel, Director of Creative Strategy and Activation at Subway Canada.

"Subway is a friendly brand Canadians know and love, so we jumped at the idea of bringing them into the miniature world of Little Canada in a fun and interesting way," says Ford.

Mini Media will work with media companies to include these placements as part of media buys for other brands and agencies. The offerings will include mini OOH, mini transit shelters, OOH takeovers, and so much more. Dentsu is the creative partner and spPR is handling public relations for the initiative.

About Little Canada

Little Canada is a unique visitor attraction in the heart of Toronto that tells the stories of Canada and showcases the country's cities & landscapes through the art of miniature. For more information and to purchase tickets visit little-canada.ca. You can also find Little Canada on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC

