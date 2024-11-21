Little Bellies Expands in Canada to Offer Children Wholesome, Developmentally Supportive Snacks for Every Age & Stage

Organic Baby and Toddler Snack Brand with Innovative Approach to Snacking Increases Canadian Presence

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Little Bellies, one of North America's fastest-growing baby and toddler brands announced today the expansion of its Canadian footprint and product range. Following a year of snack range expansion in 2024, the Australian-founded brand looks to continue the growth of its age-and-stage lineup in Canada in 2025. Coupled with this product expansion, Little Bellies will increase availability in major retailers across Canada.

Little Bellies Organic Berry Yogurt Pick-Me Sticks

Little Bellies was founded after co-founder Steven Sher's son was diagnosed with severe food sensitivities. Faced with a lack of safe, high-quality snack options for young children, Steven and his brother Clive set out to create organic snacks that support children's developmental needs. Each Little Bellies snack innovation introduces new flavours, shapes and textures for little ones as parents look to increase their snacking options as their children grow and develop. With a commitment to simplicity and quality, they built a brand accessible to parents everywhere, providing snacks that support motor skill progression, palate development and safe self-feeding.

"By expanding further into Canada, our goal is to continue empowering parents by offering snacks they can trust to support their child's unique journey of growth and independence," says Clive Sher, co-founder and managing director of Little Bellies. "At Little Bellies, we do what's natural, so parents can do what's natural," he says, adding that this mantra reflects the brand's mission to simplify parents' lives while providing children with nutritious, enjoyable snack food options that support their development.

Little Bellies' product development focuses on creating age-and-stage-specific snacks that cater to children's developmental milestones. For example, snacks for seven-month-olds are designed to be easily grasped and melt in the mouth, while snacks for older toddlers help develop fine motor skills with more complex textures. This approach ensures their products evolve with a child's growth, from single-ingredient flavours to more complex blends as their palate matures.

Products launched in Canada in 2024:

10+ Months – More to Explore Range

12+ Months – Toddlers in Training Range

All Little Bellies' snacks are made with carefully selected, wholesome ingredients, with no artificial colours or flavours, making them a trusted choice for parents around the world. With products available at leading Canadian retailers, Little Bellies offers Canadian families a convenient way to introduce their little ones to natural, safe and developmentally supportive foods.

For more information on Little Bellies, product availability in Canada and the brand's commitment to quality, please visit littlebellies.com/ca or connect with the brand on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.

About Little Bellies

The Little Bellies brand was created by two brothers with seven young children between them, after one of their children was diagnosed with severe food sensitivities. The safe snack options at the time were significantly limited which drove their passion and awareness to develop foods with wholesome ingredients.

They wanted to feed their families nothing but the best quality food, free from artificial additives, genetically modified ingredients, unnecessary salt and sugar and with minimal herbicides and pesticides, especially during the formative baby and toddler years. Little Bellies is a brand that understands the joy and challenges of raising happy, healthy children and is committed to creating wholesome snacks that delight little taste buds and make parents smile.

As one of the largest baby and toddler snack suppliers in Australia and New Zealand, Little Bellies expanded into the North American market in 2019. It is available at major Canadian retailers and grocery outlets including Amazon, Walmart, Loblaws, Sobeys and more. For more information, visit www.littlebellies.com.

