New products rolling out at Loblaws and Walmart offer more adventurous tastes, textures and shapes to support independence and developmental milestones

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Little Bellies, Australian-founded baby and toddler snack brand known for its wholesome, age-and-stage appropriate snacks, is further expanding its Canadian range with seven new products designed to support key developmental milestones from 10+ months to toddlerhood.

With its existing line catering to babies from 7+ months – including the well-loved puffs, Pick-Me Sticks, and Round-a-Bouts, the lineup has now grown to offer more variety for the 10+ and 12+ months stages. These new additions bring more shapes, flavours and textures that encourage independence and confident self-feeding skills.

Now available at Loblaws and Walmart stores nationwide, the expanded range continues Little Bellies' mission to evolve with little ones as they grow.

For 10+ Months: More to Explore Range

At around 10 months, babies begin mastering rotary jaw movements, making chewing easier and allowing for more textured foods. This stage also brings growing independence in self-feeding. The More To Explore range is designed to support these milestones with melt-in-the-mouth developmentally supportive snacks that encourage chewing, promote fine motor skills and introduce babies to a wider variety of flavours and shapes. In addition to Little Bellies' beloved 10+ months Yogurt Pick-Me Sticks and Softcorn, the More to Explore range now includes:

For 12+ Months: Toddlers in Training Range

By 12 months, toddlers begin to rely more on solid food as part of their daily feeding routine. The Toddlers In Training range supports this growth by introducing more adventurous shapes, flavours and textures – designed to build independence and confidence at mealtimes. In addition to the 12+ months cookies, the updated lineup includes:

Building on its growing presence in Canada, Little Bellies continues to expand its range and retail reach to meet the evolving needs of families. The Australian-founded brand remains committed to its mission of creating snacks that grow with children, while supporting parents as their partner in their children's feeding journey with trusted, organic and wholesome options.

"With our expanded Canadian lineup and retail presence, we're excited to reach even more families with snacks that truly support a child's unique journey of development and discovery," said Clive Sher, co-founder and managing director of Little Bellies. "We continue to grow with Canadian families and provide options they feel good about – offering new ways to nurture curiosity, independence and a love of food in little ones. At Little Bellies, we do what's natural, so parents can do what's natural."

Founded in 2011 by brothers Clive and Steven Sher – after Steven's son was diagnosed with severe food sensitivities – Little Bellies was created to offer natural snacks that nurture independence, encourage safe self-feeding and support palate development, without artificial additives or unnecessary ingredients.

All Little Bellies products are crafted with carefully selected, organic ingredients and free from artificial colours, flavours and additives. Designed to grow with children from starting solids to toddlerhood, Little Bellies helps parents simplify snack time with developmentally supportive options they can trust.

For more information, visit https://littlebellies.com/ or connect with the brand on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.

About Little Bellies

The Little Bellies brand was created by two brothers with seven young children between them, after one of their children was diagnosed with severe food sensitivities. The safe snack options at the time were significantly limited which drove their passion and awareness to develop foods with wholesome ingredients.

They wanted to feed their families nothing but the best quality food, free from artificial additives, genetically modified ingredients, unnecessary salt and sugar and with minimal herbicides and pesticides, especially during the formative baby and toddler years. Little Bellies is a brand that understands the joy and challenges of raising happy, healthy children and is committed to creating wholesome snacks that delight little taste buds and make parents smile.

As one of the largest baby and toddler snack suppliers in Australia and New Zealand, Little Bellies expanded into the North American market in 2019. For more information, visit https://littlebellies.com/.

