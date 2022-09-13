LIONSGATE AND BELL MEDIA TEAM UP IN CO-DEVELOPMENT DEAL

Pact Affirms Partners' Commitment to Diverse Slate of Original Programming for

the Global Market

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A), (NYSE: LGF.B) and Bell Media have teamed up for a co-development deal to produce comedy and drama television series for the global market, the two companies announced today, on the opening day of Content Canada. The pact builds on the momentum of recent Canadian success in a global market, which has a keen interest in Canadian content.

The multiyear partnership enables Lionsgate to act as the global distributor outside Canada for select Bell Media original programming that is produced locally in English and French, including projects Bell Media co-develops with Lionsgate. In Canada, Bell Media distributes projects developed under the pact.

Through this partnership, the companies are committing to work together to seek unique projects and create original Canadian programming that is relevant and relatable to audiences worldwide.

"We're delighted to expand our longstanding partnership with Bell Media, the team behind some of Canada's most-acclaimed original programming," said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. "Canadian series are resonating with a global audience, and Bell Media is a leader in creating shows that work in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. This agreement allows us to create strategic value by responding to the ever-growing demand for content internationally while building on our position as a top creator and distributor of premium scripted content for the Canadian marketplace."

"We are happy to be working with Lionsgate to build on our productive partnership with the development and distribution of select original content, globally," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice-President, Content Development and News, and Vice-Chair, Québec, Bell Media.

This pact reflects an evolution of the multifaceted Lionsgate/Bell Media relationship. The two companies have an exclusive, long-term deal for Bell Media to distribute the first pay window of Lionsgate's theatrical releases in Canada. Lionsgate's Starz premium pay television platform launched its subscription streaming app in Canada via Bell Media. In addition, Bell Media's premium streaming service Crave is the exclusive Canadian home of hit Lionsgate Television/HBO Max shows Minx, starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, and Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper.

A Canadian-domiciled company, Lionsgate is drawing upon a rich history of Canadian-based film and television production in conjunction with its partners that includes its role as the U.S. distributor of the Emmy Award®-winning comedy Schitt's Creek, along with recent series such as Son of A Critch and Wong & Winchester.

