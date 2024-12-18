Lionsgate And Bell Media Announce Original Scripted Series In Collaboration With Point Grey Pictures

– The series will be available to audiences across all Bell Media platforms, including Crave and CTV –

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that it has made a commitment to Point Grey Pictures to develop and produce an original scripted television series from Point Grey and Lionsgate. The agreement was made through Lionsgate's first-look television deal with Point Grey. As a company with roots in Canada, Point Grey will enhance its presence in the country through this agreement by producing its first scripted show for the Canadian market.

This comes as Point Grey and Lionsgate's half-hour comedy The Studio is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in March. Point Grey is also behind TV and film projects including The Boys, Sausage Party, Good Boys, Neighbors, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise installment Mutant Mayhem, and many others.

"Seth, Evan, and James have a remarkable ability to captivate audiences with their subversive humour and unique storytelling," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "This collaboration deepens our partnership with Lionsgate and gives us the opportunity to work with a true creative powerhouse, Point Grey Pictures, on Canadian content that will resonate with audiences worldwide."

"Canada is the greatest country on Earth and deserves the greatest content on Earth. To honour the country from coast to glorious coast and every square kilometre in between, we promise to work diligently with our partners at Lionsgate and Bell Media to ensure our new deal results in creatively exciting and financially lucrative work that flows forth from our alliance like syrup from a well-tapped maple tree," said Rogen, Goldberg, and Weaver.

"Point Grey has always redefined the possibilities of premium scripted storytelling," said Lionsgate Television Group Chair & Chief Creative Officer Kevin Beggs. "Their contributions will turbocharge our partnership with Bell Media and strengthen our ability to make great content for audiences in Canada and around the world."

In addition to this deal, Lionsgate and Bell Media have a separate co-development agreement to produce comedy and drama television series for the global market.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed. Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.



1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) owns approximately 87% of the outstanding shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (Nasdaq: LION), one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies, as well as the premium subscription platform STARZ.

