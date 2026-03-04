New seasonal innovations arrive alongside the return of the GOLD BUNNY Hide & Seek mixed reality experience for a chance to win a year's supply of Lindt chocolate

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - This Easter, Lindt & Sprüngli (Lindt) invites Canadians to Make Easter Sparkle with a new lineup of holiday innovations joining the iconic Lindt GOLD BUNNY, on shelves across Canada. Alongside these exciting and new products, the beloved mixed reality experience GOLD BUNNY Hide & Seek returns, now featuring a grand prize of a year's supply of Lindt Chocolate.

For generations, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY has been an Easter icon and symbol of joy, quality and the magic of the Easter season. Expertly crafted from smooth milk chocolate, the Lindt GOLD BUNNY is wrapped in signature gold foil, tied with a red ribbon and adorned with a golden bell. Whether tucked into an Easter basket, hidden during an egg hunt or shared at family gatherings, GOLD BUNNY continues to be a cherished part of Easter traditions.

This Easter, Lindt is delighted to bring back everyone's favorite LINDOR Easter Eggs while also expanding its GOLD BUNNY family with new additions designed to bring even more sparkle to Easter celebrations. Crafted with the same passion and unmatched quality Lindt Maître Chocolatiers have brought to Swiss chocolate since 1845, the line-up includes:

GOLD BUNNY White Chocolate Easter Bunny 50g: New to the collection, imagine all the goodness of the iconic GOLD BUNNY, now made with delicious smooth Swiss white chocolate. Perfect size for adding to Easter baskets or enjoying on your own, dressed for the holiday in gold foil with a gold ribbon and golden bell.

New to the collection, imagine all the goodness of the iconic GOLD BUNNY, now made with delicious smooth Swiss white chocolate. Perfect size for adding to Easter baskets or enjoying on your own, dressed for the holiday in gold foil with a gold ribbon and golden bell. GOLD BUNNY Bite-Sized Easter Bags in Hazelnut and Double Milk, 130g: An upgrade on classic Easter eggs, these premium milk chocolate bunnies are crafted to elevate Easter baskets and gatherings. The Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Flatback Bags feature creamy milk chocolate filled with crispy hazelnut pieces that deliver an irresistible crunch in every bite, while the Double Milk variety offers two luxurious layers of smooth milk chocolate for an indulgent seasonal treat.

in Hazelnut and Double Milk, An upgrade on classic Easter eggs, these premium milk chocolate bunnies are crafted to elevate Easter baskets and gatherings. The Hazelnut Milk Chocolate Flatback Bags feature creamy milk chocolate filled with crispy hazelnut pieces that deliver an irresistible crunch in every bite, while the Double Milk variety offers two luxurious layers of smooth milk chocolate for an indulgent seasonal treat. LINDOR White Chocolate Carrot Cake Truffles Bag , 150g: A new limited-edition Easter offering featuring a smooth white chocolate shell and irresistibly creamy carrot cake-flavoured center with warm, aromatic spices.

A new limited-edition Easter offering featuring a smooth white chocolate shell and irresistibly creamy carrot cake-flavoured center with warm, aromatic spices. LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Mini Easter Eggs Bag, 300g: A beloved Easter favourite, LINDOR Easter Eggs return as part of Lindt's seasonal assortment featuring an irresistibly smooth melting centre and exceptional taste. These premium chocolate eggs are a timeless addition to Easter baskets, gifting moments and festive gatherings alike.

The magic of the Lindt GOLD BUNNY comes to life this Easter with the return of GOLD BUNNY Hide & Seek, inviting Canadians to step into an immersive mixed-reality experience to search for hidden bunnies. Participants can use their smartphones to explore the game and foster moments of fun and discovery. This year, there is an exciting grand prize up for grabs - a year's supply of Lindt Chocolate, the perfect way to Make Easter Sparkle.

GOLD BUNNY Hide & Seek can be played by visiting https://lindt-gold-bunny.ca/ on your smartphone, or by scanning QR codes found at Lindt retails stores, social channels, and newsletter.

For more information about Lindt's Easter collection or to find a Lindt Chocolate Shop near you, visit www.lindt.ca.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for 180 years. The long-established Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate product sector. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 38 subsidiaries and branch offices in around 560 of its own stores as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With around 15,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.47 billion in 2024. Our commitment to contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow is a key element driving the company's actions and ambitions. For the responsible sourcing of its most important raw material cocoa, the company launched its own program in 2008: the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program.

