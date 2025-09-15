Indulge in the viral global sensation, perfected by Lindt, now accessible nationwide for a limited time

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Lindt & Sprüngli, the global leader in premium chocolate, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate Bar in Canada. Following its rapid sell-out in Europe and the USA, this viral sensation is available to Canadians for a limited time.

Taste the trend, perfected by Lindt (CNW Group/Lindt & Sprüngli)

Inspired by the global Dubai chocolate trend, Lindt's Maître Chocolatiers have created a bar that blends smooth Lindt milk chocolate with a pistachio-rich filling (45% pistachios), and crispy kadayif – delicate "angel hair" dough threads offering an irresistible texture that pairs perfectly with Lindt's signature milk chocolate. The result is a one-of-a-kind taste experience that brings the global obsession to Canadian shelves.

"Our Maître Chocolatiers embarked on a mission to elevate the essence of the viral Dubai chocolate trend, with Lindt's signature rich chocolate," said Ann Czaja, Lindt Maître Chocolatier. "This recipe is a testament to our commitment to precision, quality and creativity, and brings our signature refined indulgence to a global trend."

As the Dubai chocolate trend continues to captivate the world, gaining millions of views across social platforms, Lindt is thrilled to introduce the Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate Bar to Canadian consumers, offering a taste of luxury and indulgence with every bite. The Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate Bar is available exclusively for a short period starting today at www.lindt.ca, and at Lindt Chocolate Shops and select major retailers across Canada shortly thereafter. Each bar is presented in a convenient 150g format.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for 180 years. The long-established Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate product sector. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 38 subsidiaries and branch offices in around 560 of its own stores as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With around 15,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.47 billion in 2024. Our commitment to contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow is a key element driving the company's actions and ambitions. For the responsible sourcing of its most important raw material cocoa, the company launched its own program in 2008: the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program.

SOURCE Lindt & Sprüngli

Media Contact: Leah Nicholls, [email protected]