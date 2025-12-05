Lindt & Sprüngli helps give the gift of bliss with exciting line-up and new LINDOR holiday activation

Survey reveals Canadians' craving for connection, prompting a first-of-its-kind holiday experience

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Lindt & Sprüngli has a long tradition of crafting premium chocolate designed to be the perfect gift, especially during the holidays. With festive favourites and seasonal offerings returning to shelves nationwide, LINDOR is helping Canadians give the gift of bliss all season long.

Crafted with the same Swiss precision and passion that have defined the brand since 1845, this year's holiday collection features a wide range of flavours and formats, from crowd-pleasing truffles to exclusive seasonal creations, ensuring a thoughtful gift for every chocolate lover and every gifting moment.

Beyond the joy of gifting, Lindt knows the true magic of the holidays comes from the moments of connection we create with the people we care about. A recent survey conducted by Lindt reveals that nearly seven in 10 (69%) Ontarians have loved ones they won't be able to be with this holiday season because of distance and over three in four (76%) are looking for personal ways to stay connected over distance.

To help Torontonians meet this need, Lindt is unveiling The LINDOR Holiday Experience, an immersive activation that invites locals to share heartfelt messages with loved ones across the country. From December 5 to 14, visitors at CF Shops at Don Mills can step up to the iconic LINDOR coloured door, record a personal holiday message and receive an offer for 10 complimentary LINDOR Truffles with any $50 purchase at any Lindt Chocolate Shop in Ontario, and will receive a complimentary LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffle to enjoy. It's a simple way to show that distance does not have to limit connection.

Two thirds of Ontarians (68%) feel that giving or sending a gift makes them feel closer to loved ones, even when they are far apart. With the LINDOR Holiday Experience, Lindt is giving Canadians a way to transform those feelings into action, showing that a small act of gifting can spark meaningful moments of togetherness.

Canadians can get everything they need for the holidays at a Lindt Chocolate Shop or lindt.ca.

Survey Methodology

Lindt commissioned Burson to survey 1,000 adult residents of Ontario between November 18 and 23, 2025. The sample was randomly drawn from Leger's web panel of potential respondents and weighted by age, gender and region to reflect Canada's population distribution according to 2021 Census data.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for 180 years. The long-established Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate product sector. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 38 subsidiaries and branch offices in around 560 of its own stores as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With around 15,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.47 billion in 2024. Our commitment to contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow is a key element driving the company's actions and ambitions. For the responsible sourcing of its most important raw material cocoa, the company launched its own program in 2008: the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program.

