When Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate launched in Canada in 2025, it instantly became a sought-after delicacy and sold out nationwide. Now, the Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate Bar, 150g, is back. Crafted by Lindt's Maître Chocolatiers, each bar features the brand's signature smooth milk chocolate, rich pistachio filling and delicate kadayif – "angel hair" pastry threads steeped in the rich culinary history of Levantine and Arabic desserts. The result is an irresistible crispy texture and taste in every bite.

The new snackable Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate Bar, 40g, packs the same luxurious experience into a perfectly portioned size. Meticulously crafted by Lindt's Maîtres Chocolatiers with 45% pistachio filling, ensuring every bite delivers maximum indulgence. Ideal for a refined at-home moment or an on-the-go treat, the 40g bar makes it easier than ever to enjoy this beloved sensation.

With two formats now available, chocolate lovers can choose how they want to indulge. The 150g bar is perfect for sharing or savouring a luxurious chocolate moment at home, while the 40g bar is ideal for everyday indulgence. Whether treating yourself or sharing with someone special, Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate elevates any moment into something extraordinary.

Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate is available for a limited time at www.lindt.ca, Lindt Chocolate Shops, and select major retailers across Canada. The 150g bar is available now, with the new 40g format arriving February 16, 2026.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for 180 years. The long-established Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate product sector. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 38 subsidiaries and branch offices in around 560 of its own stores as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With around 15,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.47 billion in 2024. Our commitment to contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow is a key element driving the company's actions and ambitions. For the responsible sourcing of its most important raw material cocoa, the company launched its own program in 2008: the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program.

