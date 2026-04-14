Available in three flavour combinations – 70% Dark & White, 70% Dark & Milk and 85% Cacao Sea Salt & Milk - at lindt.ca, Lindt Chocolate Shops and select retailers across Canada, the unique line of layered chocolate bar delivers two taste experiences in every bite.

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Lindt & Sprüngli invites chocolate lovers to discover a new premium chocolate bar, Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion.

What Is Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion?

Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion: Experience the Ultimate Fusion between Bold & Smooth (CNW Group/Lindt & Sprüngli)

A premium chocolate bar featuring two distinct layers: dark chocolate on top and smooth milk or white chocolate on the bottom, delivering two taste experiences in every bite. Crafted by Lindt's Maître Chocolatiers, each bar is meticulously balanced, so the smoothness of the milk or white chocolate softens the bold intensity of the dark cacao, creating a taste experience that is complex, approachable and unlike anything else in the Lindt EXCELLENCE line-up.

What are the Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion flavours?

The Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion line is available in three unique combinations:

Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion 70% Dark & White Chocolate Bar : The bold intensity of 70% dark chocolate meets the velvety sweetness of white chocolate, offering a striking contrast for those who crave something a little more dramatic.

The bold intensity of 70% dark chocolate meets the velvety sweetness of white chocolate, offering a striking contrast for those who crave something a little more dramatic. Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion 70% Dark & Milk Chocolate Bar : The rich depth of 70% dark chocolate paired with the creamy indulgence of milk chocolate creates the perfect balance between bold and smooth.

The rich depth of 70% dark chocolate paired with the creamy indulgence of milk chocolate creates the perfect balance between bold and smooth. Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion 85% Cacao Sea Salt & Milk Chocolate Bar: The latest addition to the Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion line, this bar features 85% rich dark chocolate with roasted coffee and caramel notes, elevated by creamy milk chocolate and finished with delicate fleur de sel crystals for a savoury crunch.

Where is Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion Available?

Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion is available in a 100g format at lindt.ca, Lindt Chocolate Shops, and select retailers across Canada. Experience the ultimate FUSION BETWEEN BOLD & SMOOTH today.

Is Dark Chocolate Popular In Canada?

Dark chocolate continues to grow in popularity across Canada1,2, yet research shows that bitterness is a top barrier to dark chocolate enjoyment. Lindt EXCELLENCE Fusion was crafted to change that, satisfying both dark chocolate enthusiasts and those who find pure dark too intense, offering the best of both in a single bite. What's more is the experience is entirely in your hands. Start with the dark side up for an intense cacao note or flip the bar for a smoother, softer finish. Two completely different journeys from the same bar.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for 180 years. The long-established Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate product sector. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 38 subsidiaries and branch offices in around 560 of its own stores as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With around 15,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.47 billion in 2024. Our commitment to contributing to a more sustainable tomorrow is a key element driving the company's actions and ambitions. For the responsible sourcing of its most important raw material cocoa, the company launched its own program in 2008: the Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program.



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1 Source: Nielsen Heavy/Medium/Light users study for Dark Chocolate, April 2023

2 Source: Consumer Journey Chocolate Category, EXCELLENCE, 2018

SOURCE Lindt & Sprüngli

Media Contact: Leah Nicholls, [email protected]