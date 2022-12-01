TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is pleased to announce the completion of a successful negotiation with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) that will broaden access for Emgality® (galcanezumab). Emgality is indicated for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine days per month.1

Migraine is a complex neurological disease that has a crippling effect2 on the lives of nearly three million Canadians3, and globally migraine was the second leading cause of disability in 2016.4 Living with migraine results in collateral damage on all aspects of life – its debilitating physical effects impact work, social life, relationships, and mental well-being.

"The impact of reoccurring migraines can be debilitating, and the consequences can dramatically affect the quality of patients' daily life, and what they can accomplish," says Rhonda Pacheco, General Manager, Lilly Canada. "We look forward to working with the provinces and territories to finalize details that will enable access for Canadians who can benefit from a medicine that can prevent migraines and help more Canadians feel better."

The successful negotiation and the completed Letter of Intent (LOI) is the first step toward public access for Emgality. Lilly will now work with the various provinces and territories to finalize details for regional access to this medicine.

"For the many Canadians who live with migraine, their quality of life is significantly impacted. Migraine attacks can be debilitating and severely impair a person's ability to function and perform daily routines. It is essential clinicians and patients have timely and equitable access to innovative medications indicated to treat migraine that are safe, effective, and tolerable. It is a hopeful time for Canadians afflicted by migraine," says Wendy Gerhart, Executive Director at Migraine Canada.

"The makers of Emgality concluded a successful negotiation the pCPA (Pan Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance), which is an important step before the provinces begin to provide access. Following the negotiation, Lilly will work with the provinces and territories on the public listings, including Quebec and we look forward to bringing this important medicine to the patients who need it," says Louise Houle, Executive Director, Migraine Quebec.

Established in August 2010, the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) conducts joint provincial/territorial/federal negotiations for brand name and generic drugs in Canada to achieve greater value for publicly funded drug programs and patients through the use of combined negotiating power of participating jurisdictions.

About Emgality5

Emgality, specifically designed to prevent migraine, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) and inhibits its biological activity. Taken once monthly, the recommended initial (loading) dose of Emgality is 240 mg (administered as two injections), followed by once monthly doses of 120 mg (one injection) delivered via subcutaneous injection.6

The auto injector device used to administer Emgality was designed with patients in mind: it is ready to use and comes with a pre-attached hidden needle. Patients don't need to see or handle the needle, making for an easier injection experience.

About Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people's needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to people who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin. Our work focuses on oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca.

For our perspective on issues in healthcare and innovation, follow us on twitter @LillyPadCA.

REFERENCES ___________________________________ 1 Emgality Canadian Product Monograph 2022. 2 The International Classification of Headache Disorders, 3rd edition. (2018). Cephalalgia, 38(1), 1-211 3 Ramage-Morin, PL and Gilmour H, Prevalence of migraine in the Canadian household population, Health Reports, Vol. 25, no. 6, pp.10-16, June 2014, Statistics Canada, accessed October 2018, at: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/en/pub/82-003-x/2014006/article/14033-en 4 Vos T, Abajobir AA, Abbafati C, Abbas KM, Abate KH, Abd-Allah F, et al. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 328 diseases and injuries for 195 countries, 1990-2016: a systematic analysis for the global burden of disease study 2016 Lancet. 2017; 390:1211–1259 5 Emgality Canadian Product Monograph 2022. 6 Emgality Device SF Training Playbook.

SOURCE Eli Lilly Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Ethan Pigott, [email protected], 416-770-5843