The multi-dose, single-patient-use, prefilled pen allows for personalized treatment plans that can cater to individual patient needs

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is pleased to announce that Mounjaro® KwikPen® (tirzepatide injection) is now available in Canada in all doses, offering a convenient treatment option for adults with type 2 diabetes. Mounjaro® is the first and only Health Canada-authorized once-weekly glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.1

Mounjaro® KwikPen® is a multi-dose single-patient-use prefilled pen. Each Mounjaro® KwikPen® contains four fixed doses of 0.6 mL, each dose taken once weekly.2 It is available in six different dose strengths (2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg),3 providing healthcare providers with the ability to personalize treatment plans to better meet individual patient needs.

"The availability of all doses of Mounjaro KwikPen represents a significant step forward for people living with type 2 diabetes," says Dr. Akshay Jain, Clinical and Research Endocrinologist in Surrey, BC. "The KwikPen may help support greater convenience when traveling and may help reduce the risk of dosing errors, making type 2 diabetes management less burdensome for patients."

Over 5 million adults are living with diabetes in Canada, of which 90 per cent of the cases are type 2 diabetes.4 If left unmanaged, this chronic disease can lead to heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and blindness, and could reduce lifespan by five to 15 years.5

The launch of Mounjaro® KwikPen® represents a step forward in type 2 diabetes care, offering a convenient way for patients to administer their medication.

"Lilly Canada is dedicated to providing innovative medicines that create positive impacts in the lives of Canadians and help reduce the burden on our healthcare system," says Kenneth Custer, Lilly Canada President and General Manager. "Mounjaro represents an important advancement for people with type 2 diabetes and Mounjaro KwikPen will allow us to meet the future demand for this medicine in Canada."

Mounjaro® KwikPen® is now available by prescription across Canada. Patients should consult with their healthcare provider to determine if Mounjaro® KwikPen® is the right treatment option for them.

About Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) injection5

Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. As the first and only Health Canada-approved GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, Mounjaro is a single molecule that activates the body's receptors for GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1).

To view the full Mounjaro® product monograph, please visit lilly.ca

Lilly is committed to helping people access the medicines they are prescribed, and will work with insurers, health systems and providers to help enable patient access to Mounjaro. Lilly offers a Patient Support Program for eligible patients. Patients or healthcare professionals with questions about Mounjaro can visit ww.lilly.ca or call the Lilly Customer Response Centre at 1-888-545-5972.

About Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people's needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to people who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin. Our work focuses on oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca.

REFERENCES

_________________________

