Lilly Canada Concludes Successful Negotiation with the Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for Baqsimi® (glucagon nasal powder)

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is pleased to announce the completion of a successful negotiation with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) that will broaden access for Baqsimi, an important emergency rescue treatment. Baqsimi is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic reactions in people with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus 4 years old and above when impaired consciousness precludes oral carbohydrates.

"We are so pleased to reach this critical milestone with the pCPA for Baqsimi, bringing a Quebec innovation one step closer to Canadians who need it. We look forward to working with the provinces and territories to accelerate access for this life-saving medicine," says Rhonda Pacheco, General Manager, Lilly Canada.

The successful negotiation and the completed Letter of Intent (LOI) is the first step toward public access for Baqsimi. Lilly will now work with the various provinces and territories to finalize details for regional access to this rescue medication.

Canadian Patient Organizations Comment on Baqsimi's Access Announcement

"Nasally administered glucagon will be life-changing for people living with type 1 diabetes and their caregivers. Knowing that in an emergency, an easy-to-use rescue option exists will alleviate the constant stress and worry associated with having a severe low. We're excited about this being accessible to the type 1 diabetes community," says Dave Prowten, JDRF Canada President and CEO.

"Ensuring every Canadian with diabetes is protected from an unexpected severe hypoglycemic event is so important," says Sylvie Lauzon, President, Diabete Quebec. "The completion of the process with pCPA is great news for people living with diabetes, public access for this life-saving treatment will help protect so many Canadians."

"Before Baqsimi, many people found it complicated to treat severe hypoglycemia. Approximately two-thirds of Canadian school children attended a school where staff would not provide treatment. Baqsimi makes it easier for caregivers to handle these emergencies," says Jen Alexander, Founder, Type 1 Together.

"The approval of Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemic events was celebrated news from the diabetes community two years ago, and today's announcement that will see public access for this important rescue medication is another important milestone for Canadian patients and our large community of parents of a child with diabetes," says Claire Rousse, Executive Director, FRED, Fondation Ressources Pour Les Enfants Diabetiques.

"For years glucagon injections to treat severe hypoglycemia were rejected by school boards due to the potential exposure to needles. As an organization focused on diabetes education in schools across Canada, we are extremely pleased to hear the public access announcement about Baqsimi that will ensure the safety of people living with type 1 diabetes," says Chris Jarvis, President, I Challenge Diabetes





Established in August 2010, the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) conducts joint provincial/territorial/federal negotiations for brand name and generic drugs in Canada to achieve greater value for publicly funded drug programs and patients through the use of combined negotiating power of participating jurisdictions.

About Baqsimi

Baqsimi is a portable, ready-to-use form of glucagon which requires no reconstitution or priming. It is administered in a single fixed dose of 3 mg which is sprayed in the nose, where it is absorbed. Baqsimi does not need to be refrigerated and can be stored at temperatures up to 30°C/86°F in its shrink-wrapped tube. Baqsimi is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemic reactions in people insulin-treated diabetes mellitus 4 years old and above when impaired consciousness precludes oral carbohydrates. . The formulation was discovered in Canada.

About Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin.

