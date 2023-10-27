TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is pleased to acknowledge a special anniversary in the company's history, marking 85 years as an affiliate. The anniversary aligns with the final year of centennial celebrations when Eli Lilly partnered with the University of Toronto to make a safe, stable, and reliable supply of insulin, widely available in North America.

As Lilly Canada reflects on the organization's robust history and significant achievements that positively changed the lives of Canadians and patients around the world, Lilly remains focused on the next era of healthcare and how collaborations among all sectors can continue to improve the lives of patients. In partnership with The Economic Club of Canada, Lilly Canada is hosting a panel discussion including Chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company, David A. Ricks, alongside leaders from the patient advocacy, public health policy and industry sectors, focused on addressing an array of issues, and solutions, that will impact Canadians' health in a new era of care.

"It was important to Lilly Canada that we acknowledge the affiliate's special milestone by looking at our remarkable achievements over the last 85 years while also initiating a forward-looking discussion for the next era of care," says Kenneth Custer, President and General Manager, Lilly Canada. "The environment in which we provide care is rapidly changing, and in order to meet the needs of patients, we need to understand these changes and barriers, so that we have a concerted and collaborative effort going forward."

Hosted by eminent journalist and author, Andre Picard, the panel includes Chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company, David A. Ricks, Hon. Lisa Raitt (Coalition for Better Future), Dr. Jane Barratt (International Federation on Ageing), and Dr. Mark Lachman (Sinai Health). There is historical significance to the venue for the panel discussion as it was at the King Edward Hotel where Eli Lilly and representatives from the University of Toronto formally signed a partnership for Lilly to help produce the newly discovered insulin, which has been heralded as one of the greatest health discoveries of the twentieth century.

