BEACONSFIELD, QC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In 2021, the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ) conducted a compliance audit with five municipalities to determine compliance with certain legislative and regulatory provisions relating to the publication of documents and information on contracts in the Système électronique d'appel d'offres (SÉAO) of the government of Quebec. The audit also aimed to verify that municipalities publish information on their websites regarding the list of contracts entered into and involving an expenditure of at least 25,000 dollars.

Following the compliance audit by the CMQ, the City of Beaconsfield obtained a result of 96%. The City participated diligently and with rigour in this audit and is pleased with the audit report provided by the CMQ team. From the publication process to the awarding of the contract, Beaconsfield proves to be in the lead and attests to the quality and robustness of its control procedures in place for its calls for tenders relating to the execution of works, professional mandates and the purchase of goods and services. "We are very satisfied to see that the overall result is reassuring and that the City is in compliance for the vast majority of the elements audited", explains the Mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle.

The City provided all the information available and required to the best of its knowledge to enable the proper conduct and conclusions of this audit and takes note of the few changes to make in order to improve its internal controls. "This CMQ audit report confirms that the administration is working effectively and efficiently for the entire population of Beaconsfield" explains the Director General, Patrice Boileau.

The City of Beaconsfield wishes to thank the CMQ team for their professionalism and their constructive comments, which will allow the City to adjust its practices in a spirit of continuous improvement and for the benefit of all stakeholders.

You may consult the announcement by the Commission municipale du Québec as well as the compliance audit report at: https: cmq.gouv.qc.ca/fr/la-commission/salle-de-presse/la-commission-municipale-rend-public-son-rapport-d-audit-sur-la-publication-des-contrats-dans-le-systeme-electronique-d-appel-d-offres-seao (In French only).

