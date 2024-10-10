With 62% of restaurateurs struggling with labor management and 74% aiming to streamline operations, Lightspeed and 7shifts strengthen their partnership to address industry challenges.

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") the unified commerce platform powering merchants to provide the best omnichannel experiences, today announced a significant enhancement to its existing integration with 7shifts , the all-in-one team management app for restaurant operators. This deepening partnership will bring powerful new functionalities to restaurant owners across North America, further simplifying and streamlining their operations.

According to Lightspeed's 2024 State of Hospitality Report , 62% of restaurateurs are actively seeking ways to improve labor management, and 74% are looking for technology to streamline operations. As labor challenges and rising costs continue to impact the industry, finding effective solutions has become essential for profitability.

"Deepening our partnership with 7shifts will enable our customers to streamline their operations even further, with seamless integration and access to essential payroll features," said JD St-Martin, President of Lightspeed. "Through our partnership with 7shifts our customers have saved countless hours in scheduling, and significant amounts on labor costs. We believe by expanding this relationship, our customers will continue to see added benefits to the operational bottom line."

With this latest update, restaurant owners using Lightspeed Restaurant system will now be able to import both sales, labor, and employee data directly into 7shifts, enhancing the platform's forecasting capabilities. Employee data now syncs automatically, which means less manual tasks, less errors and more time saving.

In addition to the enhanced data integration, merchants using Lightspeed can now take advantage of 7shifts' powerful payroll features. Currently available to customers in the United States, it offers a range of benefits including Payroll Administration, Tip Integration, Benefit Management, and more. By automating these processes, restaurant owners can focus more on what matters most—delivering exceptional customer experiences.

"Our partnership with Lightspeed is exciting because restaurants who utilize the new integration will not only experience the benefits of being able to better forecast sales and labor, but also benefit from an all-in-one platform that connect everything from scheduling, time clocking, tip management, all the way to running payroll," said Jordan Boesch, CEO at 7shifts. "With accurate data syncing from Lightspeed to 7shifts Payroll, operators can ensure employees are paid on time and without issue. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to provide much-needed solutions to those in the restaurant industry."

7shifts, known for its expertise in hospitality and its leading-edge technology, has become a strategic partner for Lightspeed, helping to bring comprehensive payroll solutions to restaurant owners. This enhanced partnership reflects Lightspeed's commitment to making restaurant management easier and more efficient. Together, 7shifts and Lightspeed deliver a robust, integrated solution designed to meet the specific needs of the hospitality industry.

Lightspeed powers the world's best–restaurants and hospitality businesses, including: Taverne Atlantic (Montréal), Alinea Group (Chicago), Big Mamma (Europe), Kei (Paris). Lightspeed Restaurant is currently available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Australia.

Dive into the transformative features of Lightspeed Restaurant on our website. To witness its powerful capabilities, see www.lightspeedhq.com/pos/restaurant .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

About 7shifts

Born in the back office of a sandwich shop, 7shifts was founded by Jordan Boesch in 2014 with the goal of building simple solutions to solve even the most complex team management challenges. 7shifts is a scheduling, payroll, and employee retention app designed to improve performance for restaurants. The easy-to-use app offers industry-specific features that help more than 50,000 restaurants save time, reduce errors, and keep labor costs in check. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com .

