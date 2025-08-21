Lightspeed's Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report showcases the Company's ESG initiatives and highlights

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, proudly announces the release of its fourth annual Sustainability Report . This report continues Lightspeed's mission to empower businesses at the heart of communities worldwide, detailing its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") initiatives and highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025").

"At Lightspeed, we believe sustainability starts from within. This year, we've taken meaningful strides across all our pillars: from advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, to deepening community engagement, and elevating our ethical standards," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Diversity and inclusivity are integral to how we operate. When everyone has a seat at the table, our collective perspectives lead to richer, more innovative solutions."

Some highlights of Lightspeed's sustainability initiatives include:

According to Lightspeed's annual diversity, equity and inclusion and engagement survey, 87% of its employees feel that they can be their authentic self at work 1 .







. Lightspeed's employee base includes 11% LGBTQ2S+, 9% persons with disabilities and 34% BIPOC representation 1 . 43% of Lightspeed's executive officers identify as women.







. 43% of Lightspeed's executive officers identify as women. Canadian employees can now use a Family Building Benefit, covering fertility procedures, surrogacy, and adoption. This is in addition to parental leave provided to all eligible employees regardless of role, gender, caregiver status, country of residence, or family circumstance.







Lightspeed ranked among Canada's Most Responsible Companies in Newsweek and Statista's inaugural list.







in Newsweek and Statista's inaugural list. Lightspeed continues to partner with GiftTrees to offer the Carbon Friendly Dining program, which empowers its customers' diners to offset carbon emissions associated with their meals by planting trees. Over 2 million trees have been planted to date.

________________________________ 1 Based on self-identification and voluntary declaration of Lightspeed's employees who participated in the Company's annual DEI and engagement survey, with a 90% participation rate, which survey was conducted in September 2024.

In addition to our partnerships and internal initiatives, the report highlights some of the independent businesses Lightspeed empowers; businesses that shape local neighborhoods and fuel vibrant cities. Through technology, insight, and a deep understanding of retail and hospitality, Lightspeed is committed to building stronger communities around the world.

One example of that commitment is Lightspeed Care Club, which provides a full year subscription to Lightspeed POS and Payments (at all eligible locations) to a non-profit organization connected to a Lightspeed employee. In Fiscal 2025, recipients included the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) in New Zealand. Through Lightspeed's partnership with YES, 5,000 high school students received free access to Lightspeed's ecommerce platform to run small businesses as part of their school curriculum, resulting in hundreds of student-built websites.

"With ecommerce playing such a vital role in today's business world, providing our students with free access to this platform has been transformative—especially for those who might not have had the opportunity otherwise," said Louis Ivory, Head of Partnerships at YES. "We are absolutely thrilled to continue our partnership with Lightspeed in 2025, giving even more young people the chance to bring their entrepreneurial ideas to life in the digital space."

"As we mark 20 years since our founding in Montreal, we're proud of the progress we've made—but we know there's still much more to do," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Our vision for sustainable growth is ambitious, and we're excited to continue our journey alongside our employees, customers, partners, and the communities we serve."

Find out more about our sustainability mission on our website: https://www.lightspeedhq.com/sustainability/ .

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.

With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's ESG initiatives and impacts. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

