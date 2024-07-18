"When we look at launching new products, it's critically important that we are delivering maximum value to our customers, and solving their most complex problems," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "By delivering products that solve the more complex issues our merchants face, we can improve their overall operational experience and help them get back to focusing on what matters most, their customers."

Lightspeed's Q1 innovations brought a number of new products and feature sets across the retail and hospitality industries, including:

Retail

Introducing Lightspeed's omnichannel Loyalty Program

In this competitive consumer landscape, merchants need to have an omnichannel approach to customer loyalty. Lightspeed's enhanced loyalty program blends online and offline loyalty experiences, allowing merchants to provide consistent customer service across all platforms. Customers can effortlessly earn and redeem online and in-store points, ensuring they remain consistently engaged with the brands they love.





In this competitive consumer landscape, merchants need to have an omnichannel approach to customer loyalty. Lightspeed's enhanced loyalty program blends online and offline loyalty experiences, allowing merchants to provide consistent customer service across all platforms. Customers can effortlessly earn and redeem online and in-store points, ensuring they remain consistently engaged with the brands they love. Increased B2B Capabilities in NuORDER Assortments

NuORDER by Lightspeed launched new capabilities within NuORDER Assortments , a cutting-edge solution that revolutionizes the way brands plan assortments. With the new capabilities, brands will be able to add "Proposer" roles used for sharing assortments with brand partners that should have visibility to products and brand product data, ensuring buyers and brands can confidently collaborate within the platform while protecting their data. Buyers can also send select Assortment data as an initial "Order Intent" to the brand via the NuORDER platform and can track what was shared via tagged Version History.





NuORDER by Lightspeed launched new capabilities within , a cutting-edge solution that revolutionizes the way brands plan assortments. With the new capabilities, brands will be able to add "Proposer" roles used for sharing assortments with brand partners that should have visibility to products and brand product data, ensuring buyers and brands can confidently collaborate within the platform while protecting their data. Buyers can also send select Assortment data as an initial "Order Intent" to the brand via the NuORDER platform and can track what was shared via tagged Version History. Providing retailers with a better understanding of landed costs

Retailers need to be critically aware of how much it costs to actually deliver a product to their consumer's doorstep. With Landed Costs, merchants can capture expenditures like discounts and costs of ordering inventory, like shipping and import duties. Through this data, retailers can ensure they are accurately pricing their products and maintaining a healthy ratio of profitability in their business.





Retailers need to be critically aware of how much it costs to actually deliver a product to their consumer's doorstep. With Landed Costs, merchants can capture expenditures like discounts and costs of ordering inventory, like shipping and import duties. Through this data, retailers can ensure they are accurately pricing their products and maintaining a healthy ratio of profitability in their business. Enhanced inventory management and auditing

New product enhancements on both mobile and desktop allow retailers to have a much more streamlined approach to their inventory management. Merchants can record stock adjustments when and where they find them so they can keep their inventory records up to date, and prevent damaged, expired or missing inventory from being sold or ordered from their other outlets. In addition, new Product Bin Locations allow merchants to record, edit and view specific locations of products, empowering staff to quickly find products when packing orders, saving time and increasing productivity. This is especially helpful to large retailers with high inventory, or smaller retailers looking to scale.





New product enhancements on both mobile and desktop allow retailers to have a much more streamlined approach to their inventory management. Merchants can record stock adjustments when and where they find them so they can keep their inventory records up to date, and prevent damaged, expired or missing inventory from being sold or ordered from their other outlets. In addition, new Product Bin Locations allow merchants to record, edit and view specific locations of products, empowering staff to quickly find products when packing orders, saving time and increasing productivity. This is especially helpful to large retailers with high inventory, or smaller retailers looking to scale. Seamlessly integrated product reviews

Lightspeed provides a new seamless way for merchants to automatically collect, manage, and take advantage of online customer reviews. This new feature eliminates the need for merchants to spend time chasing down customer feedback and allows them to effortlessly publish reviews to enhance their store's online credibility and drive higher conversion rates.

Hospitality



Lightspeed expands Tableside to the UK & Canada

After previously launching in the U.S., Lightspeed continues to roll out new regional launches of its innovative Tableside solution, launching in the new markets of Canada and the UK. Tableside allows restaurant staff to take orders and process payments directly at the table from just an iPhone, leveraging Tap to Pay on iPhone. This new innovation allows restaurants to streamline operations to focus on creating exceptional dining experiences.

Making delivery easier with Lightspeed's partnership with Uber Direct & Uber Eats

Previously announced in May, Lightspeed is proud to partner with Uber to offer cost-effective and flexible ways to help merchants reach more customers and build brands. Merchants can easily list their menus on Uber Eats, or offer on-demand delivery with their own branded websites leveraging Uber's world-class courier network via Uber Direct.

Quebec WEB-SRM certification

After launching the Company's flagship Lightspeed Restaurant product in Quebec last quarter , the Company is proud to announce it has been fully certified by Revenu Québec to support the new WEB-SRM requirement, demonstrating the Company's commitment as a reliable partner to help merchants maximize success and facilitate merchants' fiscal compliance within the province.

Tap to Pay on iPhone launches in France and Australia

Merchants using Tap to Pay on iPhone present a consistent and trusted payment experience to customers. Lightspeed customers in France and Australia join merchants in the UK, Netherlands , Canada and the U.S. who can now accept contactless payments from contactless credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, Apple Watch, and smartphones with other digital wallets — right on iPhone and without any extra terminals or hardware.

Lightspeed powers the world's best restaurants and retailers including: Birkenstock (Australia), Alinea Group (Chicago), Air Canada (Canada), Neal's Yard (London), L'occitane (New Zealand), and Kei (Paris). Lightspeed Retail is currently available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

For more information, see https://www.lightspeedhq.com/pos/retail.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional omnichannel customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the Company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X (formerly Twitter) .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.c om and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

For further information: Lightspeed Media Relations - [email protected]; Investor Relations: Gus Papageorgiou, Lightspeed Investor Relations - [email protected]