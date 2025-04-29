Lightspeed will serve as Oki Golf's strategic commerce and technology provider, delivering an integrated platform that connects tee sheet management with industry-leading retail, restaurant, and payments solutions. This unified system will support Oki Golf's mission to offer elevated, consistent guest experiences across its public golf operations, including dining and hosted events.

"We're excited to build on our long-standing relationship with Oki Golf ," said Fraser Marriott, Head of Golf at Lightspeed. "They've been a valued customer for years, and their commitment to delivering exceptional public golf experiences aligns closely with how we design our platform. As they continue to expand their offerings, Lightspeed's unified solution across golf, retail, and restaurant empowers them to deliver a seamless guest experience at scale."

With over 25 years of experience, Oki Golf operates a collection of 10 premier golf courses in the Seattle area, including The Golf Club at Newcastle. Known for championship layouts, outstanding course conditions, and hospitality, Oki Golf delivers exceptional public golf experiences, encompassing golf, dining, and special events.

Utilizing Lightspeed Payments enables Oki Golf to process transactions seamlessly across touchpoints. The Oki Golf team can manage member charges and transactions more efficiently across departments, simplifying accounting and improving the overall guest experience across its business.

"Lightspeed provides the infrastructure we need to enhance the level of service we deliver across all our properties," said David Hein, Vice President at Oki Golf. "What sets the platform apart is not only its flexibility and seamless integrations, but also a team that truly understands the golf industry. As we continue to expand the amenities and experiences available at each property, Lightspeed equips us with the tools to scale effectively, particularly through features like integrated scheduling and event management that allow us to meet and exceed evolving guest expectations."

This agreement reinforces Lightspeed's long-standing commitment to the golf industry and powering the success of multi-course operators. With a unified platform, Lightspeed enables operators to streamline operations and deliver standout guest experiences from tee time booking to dinner service.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Lightspeed powers many of the world's best golf businesses, including Landscapes Golf Management, Sea Pines Harbour Town, Advance Golf Partners, Cape Kidnappers and KemperSports.

Dive into the transformative features of Lightspeed Golf on our website.

About Oki Golf

Oki Golf is a collection of 10 premier golf courses in the Seattle area, including The Golf Club at Newcastle. Each course offers championship layouts and outstanding conditions, welcoming players of all skill levels. With over 25 years of experience, Oki Golf is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and unparalleled value, whether you're teeing off for a casual round, hosting a tournament, or celebrating a special occasion. As part of the Oki Golf family, guests can expect consistent, friendly service across all properties, ensuring every visit feels like a great day.

Forward-Looking Statements

