MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, held its inaugural Capital Markets Day on November 23rd, to provide an update on the Company's products, markets and vision for the future.

"Coming off our recent second quarter results, marked by strong organic growth, expansion of our Lightspeed Payments platform and successful ongoing integration efforts, Lightspeed continues empowering independent businesses through commerce and advancing our track record of innovative cloud solutions," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "Lightspeed is quickly becoming the one-stop commerce platform for independent merchants in over 100 countries. I'm excited to build upon our history of transformative innovation at an accelerated pace in 2022 as we bring our Retail, Hospitality, Golf and Financial Services businesses to even more customers around the world."

Yesterday's event, hosted at the New York Stock Exchange, featured the following highlights of Lightspeed's business and vision for future expansion:

Introducing the New Flagship Lightspeed Restaurant Solution: By integrating the core Lightspeed Restaurant solution with features from its recent acquisitions, including private blockchain technology, best-in-class analytics and ingredient management, the business is positioned to drive significant value for restaurant owners with the global rollout of its new flagship.





By integrating the core Lightspeed Restaurant solution with features from its recent acquisitions, including private blockchain technology, best-in-class analytics and ingredient management, the business is positioned to drive significant value for restaurant owners with the global rollout of its new flagship. Streamlining the Supply Chain with Lightspeed Supplier Network: Lightspeed will give retailers direct access to suppliers, providing on-demand and endless inventory, and creating sell-through data visibility and better control of distribution for the benefit of suppliers.





Lightspeed will give retailers direct access to suppliers, providing on-demand and endless inventory, and creating sell-through data visibility and better control of distribution for the benefit of suppliers. Delivering significantly upgraded omnichannel capabilities in the one-stop Lightspeed Retail platform: Lightspeed now offers a full range of omnichannel and "headless" commerce experiences enabling merchants to sell in-store and via online, social and marketplace channels.





Lightspeed now offers a full range of omnichannel and "headless" commerce experiences enabling merchants to sell in-store and via online, social and marketplace channels. Building out financial services and data services across the ecosystem: With momentum from Lightspeed Payments rollouts in EMEA and APAC and a growing Lightspeed Capital product, Lightspeed plans to continue to expand its financial services and data services offerings across the ecosystem.

Lightspeed President JP Chauvet said, "Leveraging our strong customer footprint, Lightspeed has an enviable runway of growth ahead in a large and evolving market. Our differentiated cloud commerce system uniquely positions Lightspeed to continue driving merchant value. As we look to become the world's leading omnichannel platform in our target verticals, we believe we can redefine commerce by uniting merchant, supplier and consumer services."

For photo assets from Capital Markets Day as well as product images, please communicate with media contacts below.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, et Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to our financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate, the achievement of advances in and expansion of our platform, expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our payment-related and other solutions, expectations regarding our future profitability, our expected acquisition outcomes and synergies, and the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is forward-looking information.

In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "suggests", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date of such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of hereof (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

For further information: Investor Contact: Gus Papageorgiou, Head of Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Contacts: USA: Jennifer Fugel, Newsmaker Group, [email protected]; Canada: Victoria Baker, NKPR, [email protected]; Cydoney Curran, NKPR, [email protected]; Lightspeed Media Relations, [email protected]