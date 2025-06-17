Consumers Embrace "Valuespending": Intentionality and Brand Values Now Central to Purchasing Decisions

Nearly all consumers (92%) identify as at least somewhat intentional in their purchasing, with 40% describing themselves as very intentional.

National pride (27%), charitable giving (18%), sustainability (18%), and political views (15%) are key drivers of buying decisions.

MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - New data from Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, suggests a new consumer landscape is emerging—where price and quality still matter, but Valuespending is taking center stage.

Lightspeed's survey of 2,000 consumers across the U.S. and Canada1 reveals that 92% of respondents consider themselves at least somewhat intentional with their purchases, while 40% say they are very intentional. Today's shoppers aren't just buying products—they're also buying into values. Nearly half (45%) say brand values will play a bigger role in future purchases, signaling a clear shift toward mindful, purpose-driven consumption—what Lightspeed calls Valuespending.

Valuespending at the Checkout

While price (78%) and quality (67%) remain key priorities, more consumers (62%) now say it's important that their purchases align with their personal values or identity.

They're putting those principles into action:

27% have made purchases based on national pride

18% supported brands for charitable or social causes

18% chose products for their sustainability impact

15% factored in a CEO's political alignment

"Consumers today are balancing cost with conscience," said Dax Dasilva, CEO and Founder of Lightspeed. "It's not always about the lowest price—it's about choosing brands that reflect their values. And when those values align, loyalty can follow more easily. This new era of intentional spending—Valuespending—is reshaping retail and pushing businesses to be more transparent and authentic."

For 32% of shoppers who report making values-based buying decisions, this is a new behavior. Driving this shift are a stronger belief that their spending has more impact than before (50%), a sense of living in a more divided world (45%), and influence from social media (23%).

Gen Z's Fear of the 'Wrong' Brands

Younger shoppers are leading the movement. An impressive 96% of Gen Z consumers say they shop intentionally, with 66% noting that it's important their purchases reflect their values. For this cohort, sustainability (37%), national pride (29%), and cultural alignment (26%) top the list of decision drivers. More than half (51%) say their most recent purchases were made with "thought and intention." Social media plays a major role—61% of Gen Z discover value-aligned brands online, far more than other generations.

Notably, 32% of Gen Z shoppers say they fear being judged for buying from the "wrong" brands—highlighting a generational mix of purpose and peer pressure reshaping the retail space.

Patriotism in Purchases

Canadian consumers are taking principled spending even further. While just 16% of U.S. respondents say they've made purchases in the past six months based on local or national campaigns like "Buy American," that number jumps to 38% in Canada. Similarly, 45% of Canadian consumers say supporting local businesses best reflects their values, compared to 36% of U.S. shoppers. This trend points to a growing sense of national alignment at the checkout—especially in the context of trade tensions.

"These insights show us that consumer expectations are evolving," Dasilva added. "From sustainability to social impact, the brands that listen, adapt, and 'walk the talk' can thrive in this age of Valuespending."

