LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Longueuil is lifting its precautionary boil water advisory for Greenfield Park borough and Le Moyne sector in Longueuil, and for the cities of Brossard and Saint-Lambert, as the results of recent analyses carried out on the network are compliant with the norms. The residents affected by this advisory no longer need to boil their water before consumption.

This precautionary boil water advisory had been issued due to planned modernization work at the Le Royer drinking water treatment plant.

What to do once a precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted?

Once a precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted, there are no special measures to take. The water remains safe to drink. However, the following precautions can be taken, as mentioned on the website of Urgence Québec :

Open all cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes before using it, to enable the complete emptying of all piping. Follow the same procedure for drinking fountains and drinking troughs;

Empty, wash and disinfect ice machines;

Flush out garden hoses and outdoor taps;

If you have a home water treatment device, follow the manufacturer's recommendations. However, it is not necessary to drain a hot water tank.

Reminder of planned work at the Le Royer drinking water treatment plant

A first preparatory phase has been completed in the planned work at the Le Royer drinking water treatment plant, located on Riverside Street in Saint-Lambert. This phase involved testing to validate the procedure for replacing major valves and a flow measurement instrument in order to plan the second phase of work, which will take place at a later date. These interventions are required to ensure the reliability of the drinking water supply for the areas served by the Le Royer plant, as well as to meet requirements set by the Government of Québec under the Drinking Water Conservation Strategy.

For more information about the planned work at the Le Royer drinking water treatment plant, residents may visit the project's dedicated webpage.

