LIFTING of boil water advisory for the City of Boucherville and the affected portion of Vieux-Longueuil borough

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - 8:15 P.M. - Ville de Longueuil has lifted its boil water advisory for the City of Boucherville and for the affected part of the Vieux-Longueuil borough, as the results of recent analyses carried out on the network are compliant with the norms. The residents affected by this advisory no longer need to boil their water before consumption.

What to do once a boil water advisory has been lifted?

Once a boil water advisory has been lifted, there are no special measures to take. The water remains safe to drink. However, the following precautions can be taken, as mentioned on the website of Urgence Québec :

Open all cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes before using it, to enable the complete emptying of all piping. Follow the same procedure for drinking fountains and drinking troughs;

Empty, wash and disinfect ice machines;

Flush out garden hoses and outdoor taps;

If you have a home water treatment device, follow the manufacturer's recommendations. However, it is not necessary to drain a hot water tank.

Subscribe to Longueuil automated system alerts

Ville de Longueuil recommends to subscribe to the automated alerts system at https://longueuil.quebec/fr/alerte. It is recommended to subscribe to more than one way of distribution to be informed as fast as possible.

Direction des communications et des affaires publiques, Ville de Longueuil, Téléphone : 450 463-7270, longueuil.quebec