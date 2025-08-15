Lifting of Watering Ban Notice for the Cities of Longueuil and Boucherville

Boil Water Advisory Still in Effect for a Portion of the Vieux-Longueuil Borough and the City of Boucherville

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ville de Longueuil has lifted the watering ban notice for the cities of Longueuil and Boucherville.

There is no longer a need for the population to minimize their use of drinking water. The city thanks the population for its contribution to the collective effort in the last 24 hours. This mobilization was essential during this exceptional situation. The teams, who continuously monitor the network, reported a significant reduction in water consumption.

Boil water advisory (affected portion of the Vieux-Longueuil borough and the entire territory of Boucherville)

The boil water advisory is still in effect for the affected portion of the Vieux-Longueuil borough and the entire territory of Boucherville. It is recommended to boil water for at least one minute before consuming it, and to continue doing so until further notice. To find out which sector is affected by the notice, consult the interactive map.

What must you do?

You must use tap water that has previously been boiled to a rolling boil for one minute, or bottled water, for all of the following uses until an advisory to the contrary is issued:

To drink and prepare beverages;

To prepare baby bottles and baby food;

To wash and prepare raw food (fruits, vegetables, etc.);

To prepare foods that do not require extended cooking time (canned soups, desserts, etc.);

To make ice cubes;

To brush your teeth and rinse your mouth;

To provide drinking water to pets.

Serviced schools, enterprises, businesses and institutions

Notify your customers that the water is unfit for consumption;

Close water fountains and post notices near other taps where water is still available.

Longueuil will provide regular updates on the situation on its dedicated webpage and its Facebook page.

Subscribe to Longueuil automated system alerts

The city of Longueuil recommends to its residents to subscribe to the automated alerts system at https://longueuil.quebec/fr/alerte. It is recommended to subscribe to more than one way of distribution to be informed as fast as possible.

SOURCE Ville de Longueuil

Source : Direction des communications et des affaires publiques, Ville de Longueuil, Téléphone : 450 463-7270, [email protected], longueuil.quebec