Boil water advisory for a portion of the Vieux-Longueuil borough and the City of Boucherville

Watering Ban Notice for the Cities of Longueuil and Boucherville

LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ 11:40 a.m. - Ville de Longueuil has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Vieux-Longueuil borough and the entire territory of the city of Boucherville.

A watering ban is also in effect for all areas of the cities of Longueuil and Boucherville.

These measures are necessary following a water main break that required urgent repairs on Boulevard Jacques-Cartier in Longueuil. To find out which sector is affected by the notice, consult the interactive map.

Traffic is closed in both directions on Jacques-Cartier Boulevard East, between Jean-Paul-Vincent Boulevard and Chemin du Tremblay, for an indefinite period. Avoid the area.

For the boil water advisory (affected portion of the Vieux-Longueuil borough and the entire territory of Boucherville):

Boil water for at least one minute before consuming it. Continue doing so until further notice.

The advisory will remain in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.

For the watering ban advisory (entire territory of the cities of Longueuil and Boucherville):

Comply with the watering ban, until further notice.

Residents are asked to minimize their consumption of drinking water.

It is likely that low water pressure and service interruptions may occur.

Longueuil will provide regular updates on the situation on its dedicated webpage and its Facebook page.

What must you do?

You must use tap water that has previously been boiled to a rolling boil for one minute, or bottled water, for all of the following uses until an advisory to the contrary is issued:

To drink and prepare beverages;

To prepare baby bottles and baby food;

To wash and prepare raw food (fruits, vegetables, etc.);

To prepare foods that do not require extended cooking time (canned soups, desserts, etc.);

To make ice cubes;

To brush your teeth and rinse your mouth;

To provide drinking water to pets.

Serviced schools, enterprises, businesses and institutions

Notify your customers that the water is unfit for consumption;

Close water fountains and post notices near other taps where water is still available.

longueuil.quebec

SOURCE Ville de Longueuil

Source : Direction des communications et des affaires publiques, Ville de Longueuil, Téléphone : 450 463-7270, [email protected]