Lifting of the boil-water advisory in the West Island

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Agglomeration of Montréal would like to inform all media representatives that the boil-water advisory has ended in the West Island sector. Analyses carried out on water samples have shown that the situation is back to normal in the affected sectors of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, l'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève and Baie-d'Urfé. The city has been assured that the water meets all drinking water quality regulations. Therefore, residents in these sectors are no longer required to boil their water before consuming it.

As of today, the boil-water advisory issued on November 27, 2021 has been lifted for all affected territories.

Residents who wish to obtain additional information about the advisory may contact the city at any time by dialling 311 or consulting the city's website at https://montreal.ca/articles/avis-debullition-deau . The Montréal urban agglomeration thanks you for your understanding.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

For further information: Relations médias, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]

