TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - LifeLabs and Anderson College are proud to announce their work together on a two-year Medical Lab Technologist (MLT) hybrid program, with students beginning in May 2022. As part of the program, second-year students will work alongside licensed, experienced MLTs at LifeLabs sites. They will receive practical experience to supplement their classroom instruction and laboratory training at Anderson College. Once qualified, LifeLabs is committed to providing those individuals with MLT positions.

"We are proud of this important collaboration between LifeLabs and Anderson College to deliver practical experience for new Medical Lab Technologists," said Haleh Bahrami, Vice President of Lab Operations at LifeLabs and a trained Medical Lab Technologist. "Our work together will help deliver a new generation of MLTs, supporting the testing needs of communities across Ontario."

Medical Lab Technologists play a significant role in supporting health care providers to deliver positive health care outcomes. They have made a significant contribution during the pandemic, in addition to their valuable role in the community.

However, significant MLT shortages currently exist, and more work is required to support this career path. The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO) noted in a recent health human resources report that there is a significant shortfall between open MLT positions and new applicants. 66% of laboratories reported that positions remained unfilled for more than three months. Moreover, 41% of practicing MLTs are eligible to retire within 2-4 years.

"By working together, Anderson College and LifeLabs are uniquely placed to help fill the shortages currently faced by the Medical Lab Technology profession," said Rose Elia, Chief Operating Officer of Anderson College. "This partnership represents tremendous value, not only for Anderson College and LifeLabs, but for Ontario's healthcare system as a whole."

LifeLabs and Anderson College look forward to building on this initiative, supporting career paths for Medical Lab Technologists to address the demand for their professional services. We are proud to work together on this important initiative. LifeLabs is excited to welcome the first cohort of graduates from Anderson College to the team in 2024.

For more information on careers at LifeLabs COVID-19 response, please visit: www.lifelabs.com/careers

For more information on the Anderson College program, please visit: https://www.andersoncollege.com/programs/medical-laboratory-technology-hybrid/

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually.

LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com

About Anderson College

For over 40 years Anderson College has been a partner to thousands of students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. Program offerings span Healthcare, Business & Supply Chain, Technology, Law and English Language Training. With five locations in Ontario and one location in British Columbia, it is recognized for its high-calibre faculty, career-focused education, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture. For more information visit www.andersoncollege.com.

