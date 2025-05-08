LIBERTY STRATEGIC CAPITAL FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT WITH RESPECT TO COMMON SHARES OF STARZ ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Liberty 77 Capital L.P. ("Liberty Strategic Capital") announced today that it has filed an updated early warning report with respect to the common shares of Starz Entertainment Corp. ("Starz") in connection with a spin-out transaction (the "Lions Gate Reorganization") pursuant to which Class A Voting Shares and Class B Non-Voting shares of Starz (formerly known as Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.) were ultimately exchanged for (i) common shares of Starz and (ii) common shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp.

Following completion of the Lions Gate Reorganization, Liberty Strategic Capital exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 1,803,788 common shares of Starz in its capacity as portfolio manager for Liberty 77 Fund L.P. and Liberty 77 Fund International L.P. ("Liberty 77 Fund International" and, together with Liberty 77 Fund L.P., the "Liberty Funds"). The 1,803,788 common shares owned by the Liberty Funds represent 10.80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Starz.

Of the 1,803,788 common shares over which Liberty Strategic Capital exercises control and direction, 1,412,879 common shares, representing 8.46% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Starz, are owned by Liberty 77 Fund International. Because Liberty 77 Fund International now exercises control and direction over less than 10% of the issued and outstanding voting securities of Starz, it is not subject to ongoing early warning or insider reporting requirements in respect of its ownership of common shares of Starz.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY LIBERTY 77 CAPITAL L.P. AND LIBERTY 77 FUND INTERNATIONAL L.P. UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE STARZ'S ISSUER PROFILE ON THE SYSTEM FOR ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT ANALYSIS AND RETRIEVAL AT WWW.SEDARPLUS.CA OR CONTACT:

William Barratt

Deputy Chief Compliance Officer, Liberty Strategic Capital

Tel: (202) 984-7070

