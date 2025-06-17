FUNDS MANAGED BY LIBERTY STRATEGIC CAPITAL ACQUIRE COMMON SHARES OF LIONSGATE STUDIOS CORP.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Liberty 77 Capital L.P. ("Liberty Strategic Capital") announced today that it acquired an aggregate of 487,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of Lionsgate Studios Corp. ("Lionsgate Studios") in its capacity as portfolio manager for Liberty 77 Fund L.P. and Liberty 77 Fund International L.P. ("Liberty 77 Fund International" and, together with Liberty 77 Fund L.P., the "Liberty Funds").

Following the acquisition, Liberty Strategic Capital exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 36,476,036 Common Shares for and on behalf of the Liberty Funds. The 36,476,036 Common Shares owned by the Liberty Funds represent approximately 12.77% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Of the 487,400 Common Shares over which Liberty Strategic Capital acquired control and direction, 381,811 were acquired on behalf of Liberty 77 Fund International. Following the acquisition, Liberty 77 Fund International beneficially owns 28,571,853 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The acquisition of 487,400 Common Shares, representing 0.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, was made for investment purposes. Liberty Strategic Capital intends to review such investment in Lionsgate Studios on a continuing basis and, depending on Lionsgate Studios' performance and other market conditions, increase or decrease its investment position.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY LIBERTY 77 CAPITAL L.P. AND LIBERTY 77 FUND INTERNATIONAL L.P. UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE LIONSGATE STUDIOS' ISSUER PROFILE ON THE SYSTEM FOR ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT ANALYSIS AND RETRIEVAL AT WWW.SEDARPLUS.CA OR CONTACT:

William Barratt

Deputy Chief Compliance Officer, Liberty Strategic Capital

Tel: (202) 984-7070

