FUNDS MANAGED BY LIBERTY STRATEGIC CAPITAL ACQUIRE COMMON SHARES OF LIONSGATE STUDIOS CORP.

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Liberty 77 Capital L.P. ("Liberty Strategic Capital") announced today that it acquired an aggregate of 105,402 common shares ("Common Shares") of Lionsgate Studios Corp. ("Lionsgate Studios") in its capacity as portfolio manager for Liberty 77 Fund L.P. and Liberty 77 Fund International L.P. (collectively, the "Liberty Funds"). Following the acquisition, Liberty Strategic Capital exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 28,568,868 Common Shares for and on behalf of the Liberty Funds. The 28,568,868 Common Shares owned by the Liberty Funds represent approximately 10.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The acquisition of 105,402 Common Shares, representing 0.04% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, was made for investment purposes. Liberty Strategic Capital intends to review such investment in Lionsgate Studios on a continuing basis and, depending on Lionsgate Studios' performance and other market conditions, increase or decrease its investment position.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY LIBERTY 77 CAPITAL L.P. UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE LIONSGATE STUDIOS' ISSUER PROFILE ON THE SYSTEM FOR ELECTRONIC DOCUMENT ANALYSIS AND RETRIEVAL AT WWW.SEDARPLUS.CA

