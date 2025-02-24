LIBERO COPPER RECOGNIZED AS TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) ("Libero Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2025 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of the top 50 performing companies from over 1,600 listed issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Selection is based on equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and Canadian consolidated trading volume.

The TSX Venture 50 list showcases the exchange's top innovators and fastest-growing companies, recognizing those that demonstrate strong execution, significant milestones, and meaningful value creation for shareholders.

Ian Harris, President & CEO of Libero Copper, commented:

"Being recognized among the TSX Venture 50 caps off a truly transformational year for Libero. In 2024, we harnessed the sponsorship of Frank Giustra and the Fiore Group and, through the tireless dedication of our team, delivered on our commitment to remobilize and rebuild Mocoa as a flagship copper-molybdenum project. Having fought our way out of underdog territory, we enter 2025 with renewed momentum—backed by a strengthened leadership and the strategic importance of copper to Colombia's energy transition. We believe Mocoa stands as a cornerstone asset in the country's emerging copper sector."

Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange commented:

"The performance of the TSX Venture 50 underscores the strategic importance of Canadian natural resources and high-growth innovation. With heightened demand for critical minerals, energy security and transition, and advanced manufacturing, this year's TSX Venture 50 showcases how TSXV is empowering Canadian businesses to raise capital, scale operations, and contribute to a secure and prosperous future for Canada."

About the TSX Venture 50

The 2025 TSX Venture 50 comprises the top 50 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, selected based on share price appreciation, market cap growth, and Canadian consolidated trading volume over the previous year. More details on the TSX Venture 50 ranking can be found at tsx.com/venture50.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience—having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia—a cornerstone asset where the Company is actively drilling. In a market increasingly hungry for new copper supply, Libero is focused on systematically expanding and de-risking Mocoa's resource base.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry—advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper—the metal driving progress in the modern economy.

