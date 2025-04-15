LIBERO COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE WARRANT INCENTIVE PROGRAM RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF CDN$1,660,847

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - ("Libero" or the "Company") (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated March 25, 2025 and April 10, 2025, the Company has closed its warrant incentive program receiving gross proceeds of Cdn$1,660,847 from the exercise of 8,304,234 outstanding common share purchase warrants, which includes Frank Giustra and Ian Harris' exercise of 4,166,667 warrants, previously announced. These warrants were exercised between March 25 and April 15, 2025 at an exercise price of Cdn$0.20.

To encourage the exercise of the outstanding warrants issued as part of the Company's private placement which closed on February 15, 2024, the Company issued an aggregate of 8,304,234 common share purchase warrants (the "Sweetener Warrants") to such warrant holders who exercised under the warrant incentive program at no additional cost. Each Sweetener Warrant has an exercise price of Cdn$0.30 per common shares and will expire on the original expiry date of February 15, 2027.

The Sweetener Warrants will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from their date of issuance. The use of proceeds for any Sweetener Warrant exercised will be used to support exploration at Mocoa and for general working capital.

The Company further reports that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated April 9, 2025, pursuant to which Machai will provide a digital marketing campaign (the "Machai Agreement"). The term of the Machai Agreement is for three months for a total retainer of $200,000 (plus GST), to be paid upfront.

Under the Machai Agreement, Machai will execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company commencing in April 2025 including branding and content creation, data optimization services including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing.

Machai is a marketing, advertising, and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in advertising and public awareness in the metals & mining, technology, and special situation sectors. Machai and its principal currently hold 75,000 warrants exercisable at $0.50 until March 11, 2027.

The payment described herein will come from the Company's general working capital account. Other than as discussed herein, Machai does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Machai is arm's length to the Company and the Machai Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience—having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa stands as a cornerstone asset with immense potential for expansion.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry—advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper—the metal driving progress in the modern economy.

