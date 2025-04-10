FRANK GIUSTRA INCREASES SHAREHOLDINGS IN LIBERO COPPER TO 13.12%

LIBERO COPPER RAISES $2,017,000 THROUGH AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - ("Libero" or the "Company") (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) provides an update that in connection with the warrant incentive program announced by the Company on March 25, 2025, warrant holders, including Frank Giustra and Ian Harris, have to date exercised an aggregate of 7,728,934 warrants. Mr. Giustra now owns 13.12% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

Pursuant to the warrant incentive program, for any warrants that were issued by the Company on February 15, 2024, if the holder exercises at the original exercise price of Cdn$0.20 at any time on or before April 15, 2025, such holder will receive, at no additional cost, one sweetener warrant having an exercise price of Cdn$0.30 per common share, which will expire on the original expiry date of February 15, 2027. After April 15, 2025, the sweetener warrants will no longer be offered. Please contact the company as soon as possible by email at [email protected] if you would like to participate.

The Company further announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, pursuant to the "at-the-market" equity program qualified by the Prospectus Supplement dated January 22, 2025, Libero Copper issued 10,000,000 common shares and raised gross proceeds of Cdn$2,017,000 for the quarter from January 22, 2025 to March 31, 2025. Research Capital Corporation, as agent, received fees of Cdn$40,340.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience—having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa stands as a cornerstone asset with immense potential for expansion.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry—advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper—the metal driving progress in the modern economy.

