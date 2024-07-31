LIBERO COPPER ANNOUNCES PUTUMAYO'S FIRST-EVER MINING FORUM AND RECOGNITION OF THYANA ALVAREZ AS ONE OF COLOMBIA'S MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) ("Libero Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first-ever mining-focused forum organized by the Government of Putumayo and the recognition of Thyana Alvarez, Libero Copper's Country Manager and VP, as one of the most influential women in Colombia.

The forum titled "1st Mining & Coexistence Forum - Productive Chains" was held on July 26, 2024 under the theme "A Commitment to the Development and Conservation of Putumayo: From Minerals to Reindustrialization". Organized by the government of Putumayo and the Secretary of Productivity and Competitiveness, the forum prominently featured the Mocoa Copper Project, located in the municipality of Mocoa in the department of Putumayo.

This event marks a significant milestone as it is the first time the Government of Putumayo has organized a forum focused on mining. The government highlighted that "mining is one of the main sources of economic development in our region," and emphasized that "mineral exploration is an essential process in the mining industry." Specifically regarding copper, the government stated that "copper demands further studies to unlock its potential. Exploring is advancing." The forum aligned with the National Strategic Plan and the Putumayo Development Plan, emphasizing the importance of mining for the future of the department.

Ian Harris, President & CEO of Libero Copper, commented: "We congratulate the government of Putumayo for this historic mining forum. Their leadership and vision in recognizing mining as a major opportunity for the sustainable development of the region is only successful with extensive citizen involvement, integrating the voices and needs of the community. This is how we build a solid foundation of support for a project with the potential of the Mocoa Copper Project. We are proud to be moving forward in alignment with both the community and the regional government."

Semana Magazine – Colombia's Most Influential Women

In addition to the forum, Libero Copper is proud to announce that Thyana Alvarez has been recognized by Semana Magazine as one of the most influential women in Colombia. Thyana was also acknowledged as one of the four guardians of the energy transition, highlighting her significant contributions to the sector.

Thyana Alvarez, Country Manager and VP, added: "Being recognized isn't just a great honour; it comes with a huge responsibility. The importance of copper to the future development of Colombia, Putumayo, and Mocoa is critical. It is our duty to ensure the maximum benefit of the project by guaranteeing the participation, involvement, and collaboration of the community in developing the best possible project. This recognition underscores the national and departmental significance of our work to advance the Mocoa project."

New Investor Relations Service Provider

Libero Copper has also entered into an agreement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") for investor relations and communication services (the "Consulting Agreement"). The Consulting Agreement has an initial term of six months, commencing July 23, 2024 under which the Company will pay to Capital Analytica $120,000 over a period of 6 months, with $80,000 to paid in advance and the remaining balance to be paid via equal monthly installments of $20,000 on August 15th, 2024 and September 15th, 2024. If renewed, the services shall be paid at a rate of $60,000 for a period of 6 months, unless terminated earlier, in accordance with the Consulting Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Capital Analytica will provide ongoing capital markets consultation, ongoing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relations services.

Capital Analytica is a Nanaimo based company owned and operated by Jeff French who is arm's length to the Company and holds no securities, directly or indirectly of the Company.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is driven by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records in advancing some of the most important copper mines brought into production over the last 20 years. With the strategic vision and support of the Fiore Group, Libero Copper is well-positioned for significant growth and value creation.

The company's efforts are underpinned by the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia. Boasting a substantial resource of 4.6 billion pounds of copper and 511 million pounds of molybdenum1, Mocoa is a significant asset in the global copper industry.

Libero prioritizes building strong relationships with the communities in which it operates and leverages its extensive experience in community engagement as a key factor in advancing projects towards construction decisions. Dedicated to responsible exploration and development practices, Libero Copper aims to create long-term value for its shareholders while contributing to the green energy future.

¹Technical Report on the Mocoa Copper-Molybdenum Project, Colombia, dated January 17th, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

