LIBERO COPPER ANNOUNCES LISTING ON TRADEGATE EXCHANGE IN GERMANY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H) ("Libero Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to share that the company has received its listing on Tradegate Exchange in Germany. This move enhances Libero Copper's visibility and accessibility to European investors, providing an exciting opportunity to broaden its shareholder base.

"This listing on Tradegate Exchange marks an important milestone for Libero Copper as we continue to expand our presence in Europe," said Ian Harris, President & CEO of Libero Copper. "It provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse and growing pool of investors, further solidifying our commitment to transparency, accessibility and long-term growth."

About Tradegate Exchange

Tradegate AG operates as a market specialist on Europe's most liquid retail exchange, the Tradegate Exchange. As a market specialist and liquidity provider, Tradegate manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products (ETPs). This ensures fast and direct execution of securities orders, making it an ideal platform for investors. Tradegate is the leading liquidity guarantor on the broker side, showcasing steady growth since the turn of the millennium.

A listing on Tradegate Exchange provides several possible benefits, including:

Increased visibility: Companies can gain access to a broader pool of European investors, enhancing their market presence.

Access to capital: A broader investor base can lead to greater interest in future capital raises, facilitating growth and expansion initiatives.

Liquidity: Tradegate is known for its efficient trading platform, which can improve liquidity for listed stocks, making it easier for investors to buy and sell shares.

Diverse investor base: The exchange attracts both retail and institutional investors, which can help diversify the Company's shareholder base.

Direct execution: The exchange facilitates fast and direct execution of securities orders, benefiting both the company and its investors.

Enhanced credibility: Being listed on a reputable exchange can bolster a company's credibility and attract more serious investors.

Regulatory compliance: Listing on a regulated exchange ensures adherence to high standards of transparency and governance, which can increase investor confidence.

Overall, a listing on Tradegate Exchange can significantly support a Company's growth strategy and shareholder engagement.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience—having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa stands as a cornerstone asset with immense potential for expansion.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry—advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper—the metal driving progress in the modern economy

