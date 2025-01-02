LIBERO COPPER 2024 ACHIEVEMENTS AND 2025 VISION: A LETTER FROM PRESIDENT AND CEO IAN HARRIS

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) ("Libero Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to share a letter from President & CEO Ian Harris, highlighting the Company's 2024 achievements and outlining its vision for 2025.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

When 2024 began, Libero Copper was already built on two solid pillars: our unique experience advancing large-scale copper projects and the tremendous Mocoa asset—one of the largest undeveloped copper-molybdenum deposits in the world. But we were still missing a third leg to truly stand out in a challenging market. That missing piece came when Frank Giustra and the Fiore Group recognized our potential, providing the strategic sponsorship we needed to propel Libero Copper to the next level. This sponsorship was a resounding endorsement of the work we have been doing to make Mocoa a reality.

Before sharing where we are today—and why 2025 will be so important—I want to offer a bit more color on what makes us different. Having worked on some of the largest copper projects globally, and seeing firsthand the lessons learned at places like Mirador and Cobre Panama, our team knows that most copper projects never make it to production. Meaningful local partnerships—founded on respect, responsibility, and a willingness to do things differently—help us avoid that fate.

One key difference at Libero Copper is how we have empowered our employees, the majority of whom come from the communities around Mocoa. This approach has led to stories close to my heart, like the locally produced safety boots and the head-of-household women who sew all our uniforms—now up to 30 women supplying, not just Libero Copper, but now other industries as well. Each success reflects a true collaboration, not a top-down program, and I've seen how it resonates far more deeply than any corporate social responsibility checklist.

Yet there is an even fresher example that perfectly illustrates the environment we have created. On a recent site visit, we met with community leaders in Montclair, the closest township to our project. They proudly showed us a new walking bridge—a dream for decades, and now completed thanks to joint design, permitting, and construction efforts. Afterward, they led us to their sugarcane facility, where they produce traditional Colombian panela. With big smiles, they handed us energy bars made from panela and said, "These bars are for the climb. It is a tough journey and we want to ensure everyone has the strength they need."

That moment captured exactly why I believe in our values-driven strategy. Montclair's people feel part of the project. They see the bridge and the energy bars as their ideas, their work, and their pride. That sense of ownership is precisely what will carry Mocoa forward where other large-scale projects have failed to gain traction. For me, it reaffirms that a strategy grounded in genuine partnerships is essential if we want to unlock the full potential of a deposit this size.

Throughout 2024, we have taken these relationships and turned them into tangible project progress. Locally, we've strengthened our credibility so much that Mocoa is now "their" project, not just ours. Regionally, officials recognize that we do things differently, listening first and following through on commitments. Nationally, we were honored in August as one of Colombia's top exploration companies, and the reclassification of the forestry reserve—a major de-risking milestone—demonstrated the political will we have built for Mocoa's success. By reinforcing our local strength and national reputation, we protect Mocoa's path forward from shifting political dynamics, building the will essential for any large-scale copper project. In other words, 2024 was about laying firm foundations. Now, in 2025, we finally get to see the payoff.

We have already drilled Hole MD-44 and Hole MD-45 is in progress. These are just the start of a 14,000-meter (and potentially larger) campaign aimed at demonstrating how truly vast Mocoa can become. We are talking about adding to an already substantial resource—with an internal goal of surpassing the billion-tonne threshold to place Mocoa in a class with the top global copper deposits. With support from Frank Giustra and the Fiore Group, and with our in-house expertise, we expect 2025 to be a year that puts Libero Copper on the radar of any investor interested in a strong copper story.

To each of you who have supported and believed in Mocoa, thank you. Your confidence in our team, strategy, and ability to break the mold has enabled us to build something truly special. With every meter drilled and every community milestone reached, we move closer to unlocking the full potential of this remarkable deposit. I'm confident that 2025 will be a year of transformative news flow and value creation. Together, we have the vision, the asset, and the backing to make Libero Copper one of the standout copper stories of this decade. I cannot wait to show you what's next.

Digital Marketing Service Agreement

The Company further reports that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated January 1, 2025, pursuant to which Machai will provide a digital marketing campaign (the "Machai Agreement"). The term of the Machai Agreement is for three months for a total retainer of $252,000, to be paid upfront.

Under the Machai Agreement, Machai will execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company commencing in January 2025 including branding and content creation, data optimization services including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing.

Machai is a marketing, advertising, and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in advertising and public awareness in the metals & mining, technology, and special situation sectors. Machai and its principal currently hold 75,000 warrants exercisable at $0.50 until March 11, 2027.

The payment described herein will come from the Company's general working capital account. Other than as discussed herein, Machai does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Machai is arm's length to the Company and the Machai Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience—having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa stands as a cornerstone asset with immense potential for expansion.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry—advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper—the metal driving progress in the modern economy.

