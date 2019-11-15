Liberation75 Commemorative Tulip Planting now awaits the arrival of Spring

This November 11th, 2019 marked the end of tulip bulb sales for the Liberation75 Commemorative Planting Campaign. With the support of The Royal Canadian Legion, Liberation75 tulip bulbs were planted in hundreds of cities and towns in every Canadian province and territory, even if they had to be planted indoors in the northernmost regions of the country.

Participation in the planting program this fall spanned from seniors to school children.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Canadian Tulip Festival produced and now provides a free education guide to explain the shared history between Canada and the Netherlands, including the pivotal role Canada played in liberating the country.

This education guide together with 75 of the Liberation75 tulip bulbs each were sent to 1100 schools across Canada.

A Liberation75 bed has been planted in the NCC's Commissioners Park on the shores of Dow's Lake, the site of next year's Canadian Tulip Festival which runs from May 8 - 18, 2020. This tulip bed will be just one gem in the nation-wide display of 1.1 million Liberation75 tulips from coast to coast.

SOURCE Canadian Tulip Festival

