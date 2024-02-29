LHH LAUNCHES ICEO EXECUTIVE MENTORING, A PEER-TO-PEER ADVISORY SERVICE DESIGNED TO ELEVATE LEADERSHIP PERFORMANCE

Based on ongoing executive challenges identified by a recent LHH survey, International Center for Executive Options will connect clients with former senior executives across industries to help today's leaders navigate changing business needs, role-based challenges and more.

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- LHH, a leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today announced the launch of International Center for Executive Options (ICEO) Executive Mentoring, an innovative peer-to-peer program that links current executives with former industry leaders to improve leadership and organizational performance in today's complex business environment.

As today's leaders navigate a digital revolution, changing workplace norms and an unpredictable economy, ICEO Executive Mentoring will provide personalized support to new and veteran executives in crucial moments of their careers. The program connects LHH clients with expert ICEO Advisors, consisting of C-suite leaders, senior executives and board members with extensive industry or situational experience aligned with their professional needs. These mentors act as hands-on thought partners, offering valuable insights to guide executives through strategic business challenges and build their competency as senior leaders.

ICEO Executive Mentoring's highly tailored services address and identify areas of opportunity, develop goals aligned with business objectives and support executives as they navigate any situations that arise during the engagement, including promotions, M&A and business transformation. Executives will receive customized support as they lead through these critical inflection points, allowing them to achieve business goals and improve leadership performance with measurable results.

"The disruptive power of AI and technological advancement is bringing forth a new set of complex business challenges, and it is clear that today's leaders are struggling to make accelerated decisions during pivotal moments," said Juan-Luis Goujon, senior vice president and global head of ICEO. "LHH's global executive survey echoed these insights, revealing that amidst the formidable challenges and concerns senior executives face, there is a resounding desire for career support. ICEO Executive Mentoring addresses this need and represents LHH's commitment to supporting executives through tailored and best-in-class guidance as they navigate this changing business environment."

"LHH peer mentors have brought invaluable expertise and thought-provoking consultation to our executive team. Our leaders have been able to use their unbiased perspective as a sounding board for their own unique professional challenges," said Jonathan W Roberts, President and CEO of Hudson Valley Credit Union. "These confidential conversations draw on the expertise of practitioners that have been in similar situations before. My own peer mentor has become a trusted advisor that I use to help shape my thinking on a wide range of topics that are often overlooked by typical business curriculum or resources."

The launch of ICEO Executive Mentoring is backed by key findings from LHH's recent executive research report, View from the C-Suite: Bridging the Executive Gap, which surveys 2,282 C-level executives from organizations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States to discover the state of executive leadership. Key themes include:

Technological Challenges : Senior executives agree that technological developments are a major factor in challenges facing their organization, with digital transformation and AI-driven disruption particular areas of concern.

: Senior executives agree that technological developments are a major factor in challenges facing their organization, with digital transformation and AI-driven disruption particular areas of concern. Executive Burnout : More than half (52%) of executives globally are concerned about burnout in leadership teams, though significant geographical variations exist. Executive transitions were prevalent in 2023, however expensive C-suite turnover can potentially be avoided with a focus on career and succession planning.

: More than half (52%) of executives globally are concerned about burnout in leadership teams, though significant geographical variations exist. Executive transitions were prevalent in 2023, however expensive C-suite turnover can potentially be avoided with a focus on career and succession planning. Skills Gaps : Executives agree almost unanimously that there are capability gaps in their executive leadership teams and report a wide range of such gaps – but decision-making capability is a key area of concern.

: Executives agree almost unanimously that there are capability gaps in their executive leadership teams and report a wide range of such gaps – but decision-making capability is a key area of concern. Desire for Career Support: 60% of executives want a broader range of career support options, with individualized support that supports decision-making, such as peer-level mentoring and coaching, being the most desired.

ICEO Executive Mentoring is available now in North America, with plans to expand into additional regions throughout 2024. For more information about ICEO Executive Mentoring and LHH's talent solutions, visit https://www.lhh.com/us/en/executives/iceo/ .

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Leadership Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LHH