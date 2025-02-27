LHH GLOBAL DATA FINDS EXECUTIVES SEEK LEADERSHIP SUPPORT AMID HIGH TURNOVER AND BURNOUT

A survey of 2,675 C-Suite executives across 10 countries reveals high rates of executive stress and significant leadership shifts, with over 40% of leaders reporting turnover of more than half their leadership team in 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- LHH, a leading integrated talent solutions provider and global business unit of the Adecco Group, today released its 2025 Views From the C-Suite report, showcasing the state of executive leadership and the major barriers to leadership success. Based on a survey of 2,675 C-Suite executives across industries and geographies, the report reveals that executive burnout and turnover are rising as leaders navigate a volatile economic environment, eroding team effectiveness, and a demographic transition.

This study provides an overview of evolving leadership dynamics, offering deeper insights into the opportunities and roadblocks executives are anticipating 2025. As the global workforce undergoes significant shifts, LHH found that leaders in each sector acknowledge the need to develop resiliency, both within their leadership strategies and across their teams, to effectively respond to external pressures while maintaining operational stability.

"In a business environment defined by rapid change and disruption, workers are leaning on their leadership teams much more heavily to guide them through unchartered territory. Our research found that in the face of this pressure, many leaders are feeling unprepared, leading to a crisis of confidence," said John Morgan, President of LHH's Career Transition & Mobility and Leadership Development businesses. "This underscores a vital need for organizations to play an active role in facilitating leadership success and strengthening C-suite pipelines, as executives are eager for support and seeking opportunities to learn and grow."

Key Findings Include:

Leaders are navigating "perpetual volatility"

External pressures like inflation and trade wars, coupled with rapid AI adoption, have created unprecedented stress for today's executives. Leadership burnout has risen to 56% (up from 52% in 2023), with Gen X and Millennial leaders most affected. This has led to significant turnover, with over 43% of organizations losing half their leadership team in the past year. The disruption is particularly severe in sales, media, and marketing sectors, where 73% of leadership teams experienced turnover of more than half their members.

Eroding cohesion is impacting team effectiveness

Team effectiveness was identified as the top internal leadership challenge facing the C-suite. 26% of executives cited lack of team cohesion as impeding team effectiveness and 1 in 4 reported misalignment between critical roles and the individuals filling them. Adding to these concerns, one-third (33%) of new leaders lack confidence in their personal ability to succeed in their roles, while 31% of leaders do not feel confident in their leadership team's ability to perform. The necessity for improved support is evident, with 75% of leaders indicating they need additional leadership assistance to manage their responsibilities effectively.

Generational shifts are changing leadership priorities

Baby Boomers are embracing longer careers but with a shift toward flexibility, as 56% are considering a role change within three years while only 16% plan to retire. Meanwhile, generational differences in motivation are emerging, with Gen Z showing 28% higher motivation to create positive team impact compared to Gen X, and nearly double the drive to help others reach their full potential.

Visit the 2025 Views From the C-Suite Report for more insights.

