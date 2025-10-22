MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a trusted provider of healthcare automation technologies, and Aurora Healthcare, a leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) innovation, today announced a strategic partnership to transform healthcare RCM through the integration of Aurora's AI-powered Revenue Cycle Intelligence (RCI) platform and LGI Automation Agent, LGI's advanced automation solutions.

The partnership brings together Aurora's deep expertise in optimizing revenue cycle management -- including claims automation, denial management, and intelligent appeal letter generation -- with LGI's field-proven automation solution, LGI Automation Agent (also known as RPA), trusted by healthcare providers globally for its reliability, scalability, and compliance. Together, the companies will deliver AI-powered solutions that drive greater efficiency, accuracy, and financial performance across healthcare processes.

"Our partnership with LGI aligns perfectly with Aurora's mission to empower healthcare providers through innovation," said Mark Gagern, President of Aurora Healthcare. "The Aurora RCI platform leverages AI to streamline every aspect of the revenue cycle -- from claim submission to appeals and payments. Integrating LGI's automation technology allows us to scale these capabilities and deliver even greater value to healthcare organizations."

"Aurora shares our belief that intelligent automation is a key driver of healthcare efficiency," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "By integrating LGI's automation agents with Aurora's AI-driven revenue cycle management, we can deliver purpose-built, scalable automations that run healthcare workflows faster, cleaner and smarter to optimize financial performance."

About Aurora Healthcare

Aurora Healthcare is dedicated to automating and optimizing revenue cycle operations for hospitals, health systems, and providers of all sizes and specialties. Its AI-powered RCI platform combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to streamline operations, minimize financial leakage, and unlock the full potential of revenue cycle performance.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions delivers a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are at the heart of critical infrastructure of healthcare facilities, offering reliable support for essential daily operations. For over 40 years, we have served healthcare facilities internationally, including in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

SOURCE LGI Healthcare Solutions

For LGI Healthcare Solutions media inquiries: [email protected]