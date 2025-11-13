Plume IA and MEDFAR Join as Founding Partners in LGI's AI Ecosystem

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - LGI Healthcare Solutions, a company at the heart of Quebec's critical healthcare infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its AI Integration Program, reaffirming its commitment to embedding artificial intelligence into its products and enabling Ambient AI across its solutions to support healthcare professionals and improve operational efficiency.

Through this program, LGI is combining its own AI development efforts with strategic collaborations among Quebec-based technology partners to deliver intelligent, practical innovations tailored to the province's healthcare ecosystem. The program reinforces LGI's role as an enabler in driving digital efficiency, interoperability, and innovation across Quebec's health network.

The first two partners joining this initiative are Plume IA and MEDFAR, two Quebec leading innovators offering ambient AI solutions adapted to the realities of the Quebec healthcare market.

MEDFAR's CareWay is an AI-powered clinical documentation assistant that analyzes consultations and generates high-quality medical notes using customizable templates, delivering efficiency gains of up to 60% for healthcare providers.

Plume IA offers an AI-powered clinical documentation platform that captures consultations and transforms them into practice-tailored notes through customizable templates, freeing up valuable time for patient care.

The AI Integration Program will embed these capabilities into LGI's own suite of solutions--including its Emergency Department Information Systems and Electronic Document Management (EDM)--and will complement the company's internal AI initiatives. Together, these efforts ensure that AI is deeply woven into LGI's product evolution, not just integrated through partnerships. This will enable healthcare professionals to benefit from intelligent automation, real-time documentation, and improved data accessibility--all while ensuring compliance with Quebec's standards for data sovereignty and information security.

"Artificial intelligence is not just a feature--it's becoming an essential layer of how healthcare technology supports professionals," said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO of LGI Healthcare Solutions. "At LGI, we're advancing our own AI capabilities while collaborating with Quebec's leading innovators to ensure that AI is built responsibly, locally, and for the realities of our healthcare system--in a way that's low-risk, cost-effective, and rapidly deployable."

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with MEDFAR's mission: to bring together clinical expertise and the power of AI to simplify healthcare practice and improve quality of care. By joining forces with LGI, we are integrating the full potential of AI into the daily work of thousands of clinicians across Quebec, empowering them to deliver more efficient, patient-centered care supported by technology developed right here at home. AI-driven transcription is only the beginning!" said Elias Farah, CEO of MEDFAR.

"We are proud to partner with LGI to make ambient AI accessible to Quebec clinicians. By combining our customizable documentation technology with LGI's proven infrastructure, we enable healthcare professionals to document efficiently while staying focused on what truly matters: their patients," stated Dr. Jasmin Landry, physician and president of Plume IA.

Rooted in Quebec innovation, LGI's AI Integration Program reflects a broader mission: to unite and empower Quebec's healthcare technology ecosystem to advance digital collaboration, operational excellence, and responsible innovation across the health network.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions delivers a comprehensive portfolio of software solutions that are at the heart of healthcare operations, supporting clinical, administrative, and logistical workflows across Quebec and internationally. Backed by Investissement Québec, with over 40 years of experience, LGI continues to drive digital progress in healthcare through reliable, locally supported technologies.

About MEDFAR

Founded in 2010, MEDFAR revolutionized the field of electronic medical records by introducing MYLE (Make Your Life Easy), the first fully web-based EMR in Canada, and the AI-powered clinical documentation assistant CareWay. Today, MEDFAR supports over 15,000 healthcare professionals and facilitates 25 million patient appointments annually across North America. MEDFAR is backed by Investissement Québec and is one of Canada's leading healthcare technology innovators.

About Plume IA

Plume IA is a Quebec-based artificial intelligence company specializing in AI-powered medical transcription and clinical documentation. Designed by Quebec physicians, its technology simplifies notetaking, improves accuracy, and frees clinicians to focus on patient care--all with secure, locally hosted data.

