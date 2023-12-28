Presenting Impressive Image Quality, Access to Entertainment and Productivity Apps via webOS even without having to connect to a PC

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics' (LG) new lineup of 'LG MyView' smart monitors will be revealed at CES 2024. Designed for productivity and entertainment, each monitor comes with the acclaimed webOS platform and offers a variety of user-friendly features and connectivity options. The LG MyView branding, which is making its debut in 2024, communicates the personalized user experience delivered by the company's premium smart monitors.

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream content, listen to music and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

LG MyView smart monitors enable users to stream content, listen to music, and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. The new-for-2024 models – including the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U – are equipped with LG IPS 4K displays that provide impressive picture quality. Thanks to webOS, LG's latest smart monitors boast an intuitive interface, a tailored user experience and a world of apps to choose from. To suit different tastes, some LG MyView models are available in a variety of colours, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink and cotton green.1

Adopting 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panels, the new LG MyView displays (models 32SR85U, 32SR83U and 32SR70U) raise the bar for picture quality in the smart monitor category. The displays feature a slim form factor with a 3-side virtually borderless design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U come with an adjustable stand featuring a circular cutout, while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact and stylish appearance. The 32SR85U has been honored with a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.

With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView supports remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a vast and growing catalog of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.2 Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth offer connection to the Internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam3 ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, emphasized, "LG MyView smart monitors deliver excellent picture quality, the convenience of webOS and wireless connectivity, a sleek design and much more. Our personalized lifestyle monitors can meet each customer's individual needs, providing them with an elevated user experience whether they're watching, working or working out."

The latest LG MyView Smart Monitor models will be on display at the LG booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG's IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG's Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

1 Available options may vary by model and country. 2 Productivity programs require a subscription. 3 Sold separately.





SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: LG Electronics, Inc., Lea Lee, +82 2 3777 3981, [email protected], www.LGnewsroom.com; LG Electronics, Inc., Jenny Shin, +82 2 3777 3692, [email protected], www.LGnewsroom.com; Canadian Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]